Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robinson deletes Bears from social media, incites speculation

Wide receiver Allen Robinson caused a stir Tuesday after deleting Chicago Bears content from his social media accounts. Robinson, in the final year of his contract, revamped his Twitter and Instagram accounts by removing pictures and videos of him with the Bears.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 06:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 06:11 IST
Robinson deletes Bears from social media, incites speculation

Wide receiver Allen Robinson caused a stir Tuesday after deleting Chicago Bears content from his social media accounts. Robinson, in the final year of his contract, revamped his Twitter and Instagram accounts by removing pictures and videos of him with the Bears. He even removed Bears from his bio.

Prior to erasing all references to the Bears, he posted that trying to "keep it peaceful is a struggle for me." The not-so-subtle changes have led to speculation that Robinson is amping up his calls for a contract extension. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal in 2018. Robinson has a base salary of $10,900,000 for this season.

After conflicting reports arose following his social media scrub about whether he has requested a trade, Robinson's agent Brandon Parker told ESPN's Adam Schefter that no such request was made. He did add that the wideout is "unhappy that Chicago has been unwilling to pay him market value for wide receivers," according to Schefter. Robinson, 27, has totaled 153 catches for 1,901 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons for the Bears. He was the Bears' offensive MVP last season, accounting for nearly one third of the team's receiving yards.

He caught five passes for 74 yards in Sunday's come-from-behind victory over the Detroit Lions. General manager Ryan Pace said prior to Week 1 that the Bears didn't feel pressure to meet any artificial deadlines, while hinting that the team wants to keep Robinson.

"I don't see this week as a deadline. We know how important A-Rob is to us," Pace said. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans to nominate official for FCC amid social media push

President Donald Trump, pressing for new social media regulations, plans to nominate a senior administration official to be a member of the Federal Communications Commission FCC, the White House said on Tuesday. The nomination of Nathan Sim...

FEATURE-Climate change and COVID land Nepal's tea production in hot water

By Aadesh Subedi ILAM, Nepal, Sept 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the 25 years he has grown tea in eastern Nepal, Yuvraj Gautam never had a yield this low.First, diseases such as leaf curl and black tip attacked the crops on his three-h...

Butler, Heat sink Celtics in OT, take Game 1

Jimmy Butler fought through traffic for the game-winning bucket with 12 seconds remaining in overtime as the Miami Heat edged the Boston Celtics 117-114 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night near Orlando. Butler drew a fo...

Surat builder accommodates families hit financially by COVID-19 in his buildings

In a noble gesture, a Surat-based builder has accommodated 42 families, who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings by charging only Rs 1,500 as maintenance amount. Prakash Bhal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020