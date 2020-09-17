Left Menu
Kings: McNair is GM, Dumars 'chief strategy officer'

McNair has spent the last 13 years with the Houston Rockets, serving as the assistant general manager under Daryl Morey since 2018. "Monte is one of the NBA's top basketball minds who has played an instrumental role in building several winning teams in Houston," Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadive said in a news release.

Kings: McNair is GM, Dumars 'chief strategy officer'

The Sacramento Kings on Thursday named Monte McNair as their general manager and Joe Dumars as chief strategy officer.

"I am excited to bring his extensive experience and vision onboard to lead our basketball operations department, and it is my pleasure to welcome Monte and his family to Sacramento." McNair replaces Vlade Divac, who stepped down last month after five seasons and was replaced on an interim basis by Dumars.

A California native, McNair takes over an organization that posted its 14th consecutive losing season (31-41) in 2019-20 and hasn't won a playoff series since 2004. "I am thrilled to join the Kings organization and honored to shape the franchise's bright future for the team's loyal fans," McNair said. "I would like to thank Vivek for this opportunity and look forward to becoming a part of the Sacramento community."

Dumars, after a stint as executive vice president of basketball operations, takes on a new role as chief strategy officer. According to the Kings, Dumars will "help drive strategy across the organization's entire portfolio of activities, including business, basketball, new ventures, entertainment and real estate."

Dumars, a Hall of Fame guard with the Detroit Pistons, ended a 14-year run as president of basketball operations for the Pistons in 2014. --Field Level Media

