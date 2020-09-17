Cycling-Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France 18th stage, Roglic retains yellow

Cycling-Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France 18th stage, Roglic retains yellowReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:58 IST
Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski won the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 175-km ride from Meribel on Thursday.
His Ineos-Grenadiers team mate, Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, finished second and Belgian Wout van Aert took third place. Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
