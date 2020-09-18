Left Menu
FanCode to live stream Bundesliga in India

Indian fans can now enjoy all the live action of the Bundesliga on FanCode as the company has partnered with Bundesliga International to show German top-flight action every single week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:07 IST
Bundesliga logo. Image Credit: ANI

Indian fans can now enjoy all the live action of the Bundesliga on FanCode as the company has partnered with Bundesliga International to show German top-flight action every single week. With this exclusive multi-year partnership, FanCode becomes the only destination for sports fans in India to experience comprehensive coverage of the Bundesliga, one of the world's most popular sports leagues.

The Bundesliga features some of the biggest teams in the world including the current UEFA Champions League winner, FC Bayern Munich, along with Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, FC Schalke 04 and VfL Wolfsburg. "Indian football fans will now have easy access to watch all the games and follow superstars like Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Erling Haaland, Marco Reus and Manuel Neuer, exclusively on a single platform. For the very first time, Indian football fans will have access to every single game from the league which will be exclusively live streamed on FanCode, including the German Supercup which this year takes place between Bayern and Dortmund," FanCode said in a release.

"As the exclusive fan destination for Bundesliga, we have an opportunity to bring a new-age experience to Indian sports fans that are tailored to their preferences. As one of the most widely followed football leagues in the world, we are looking forward to engaging and onboarding new and existing Bundesliga football fans on the platform to further build on their fandom quotient," Yannick Colaco, co-founder of FanCode, said. Besides live streaming, FanCode users can access comprehensive coverage of the league, including game highlights, news, live blog commentary, extensive fantasy research resources and much more. Through this partnership, the Bundesliga will have direct and extensive reach to 100M unique Indian sports users that are part of the Dream Sports ecosystem. The Bundesliga is also associated with Dream 11 as their official fantasy sport partner.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin on September 18. The defending champions FC Bayern will launch the 58th Bundesliga campaign with a home game against FC Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Bavaria. (ANI)

