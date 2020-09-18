Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Kobayashi puts Toyota on pole for Le Mans 24 Hours

Kamui Kobayashi put Toyota's number seven car on pole position on Friday for a condensed and rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hour race being held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese veteran made sure of the champions' fourth successive pole on a sunny morning at the Sarthe circuit but fell short of his 2017 record of three minutes 14.791 seconds in the TS050 hybrid car.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:27 IST
Motor racing-Kobayashi puts Toyota on pole for Le Mans 24 Hours

Kamui Kobayashi put Toyota's number seven car on pole position on Friday for a condensed and rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hour race being held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese veteran made sure of the champions' fourth successive pole on a sunny morning at the Sarthe circuit but fell short of his 2017 record of three minutes 14.791 seconds in the TS050 hybrid car. Kobayashi's fastest lap in the new Hyperpole session was 3:15.267.

"To be honest, a little bit disappointed because on my second attempt it seemed I could break my record," he said of his time. "Unfortunately, I had the lap deleted (for exceeding track limits), so I had to stop. I was gaining already seven tenths, which is already breaking the record, so it’s a big shame."

Toyota are the only major manufacturer in the top LMP1 category at the 88th running of the event and favourites for a winning hat trick in the last Le Mans outing for the hybrid car before the new hypercar era in 2021. The gruelling highlight of the world endurance calendar last year drew a crowd of 250,000.

Kobayashi has yet to win it, finishing runner-up in the last two years while compatriot Kazuki Nakajima stood on top of the podium with number eight car team mates Sebastien Buemi and Fernando Alonso. The number eight Toyota, with Nakajima at the wheel, qualified only third this time with Rebellion Racing's number one R13 Gibson car splitting the two Japanese.

American Gustavo Menezes time in the Rebellion was a Le Mans record by a non-hybrid LMP1 car. Rebellion's number three car qualified fourth.

Nakajima is partnered this year again by experienced Swiss Buemi while New Zealander Brendon Hartley replaces Spaniard Alonso. Kobayashi remains alongside Britain's Mike Conway and Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez, leaders of the endurance championship after six of eight races.

Friday's 30 minute hyperpole session featured 23 of the 59 entrants -- the top six in the four classes after a preliminary qualifying session on Thursday. There are only five entries in the LMP1 category in a race that also features two all-female crews.

Postponed from June, the race will be waved away at 1230 GMT on Saturday by Peugeot boss Carlos Tavares. Because of the later date, nearly half of the race will be held in darkness -- some three hours and 40 minutes more than mid-June.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha adjourned till 6 pm, fourth time in the day, amid ruckus by Opposition

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 6 pm, the fourth time on Friday, following ruckus by the Opposition over certain remarks by BJP members. The ruckus happened during the introduction of the Taxation and Other Laws Relaxation and Ame...

Blast targets 'American' English school in southern Iraq

An improvised explosive device blew up outside an English-language institute in southern Iraq early Friday without causing any casualties, Iraqi police said in a statement, amid a recent uptick in attacks targeting the American presence in ...

'Saddened' my voice in support of farmers was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

A day after resigning from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills, senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said she feels saddened that her voice in support of farmers was not heard and demanded that the government should paus...

Forex reserves down by USD 353 mn to USD 541.66 bn: RBI data

After touching a life-time high in the previous week, the countrys foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 353 million to USD 541.660 billion in the week ended September 11, according to the Reserve Bank data. In the previous week ende...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020