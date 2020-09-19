Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey India conducts online workshops for new technical officials

After the launch of the open application submission system for registration of coaches and technical officials in India on the Hockey India Member Unit Portal in July earlier this year, a number of candidates submitted their application to register as an umpire or a technical official.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 12:45 IST
Hockey India conducts online workshops for new technical officials
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

After the launch of the open application submission system for registration of coaches and technical officials in India on the Hockey India Member Unit Portal in July earlier this year, a number of candidates submitted their application to register as an umpire or a technical official. Among the applications, Hockey India (HI) has shortlisted 124 candidates as per its eligibility criteria after they were nominated by their respective registered state member units.

HI is currently organizing a set of online workshops as part of the induction program for the shortlisted candidates. The workshops are being organised from September 12 to October 10. After the completion of the workshops, further shortlisted candidates will become a part of HI potential list who will then be eligible to be appointed for the upcoming HI sanctioned sub-junior and junior category tournaments. The online workshops are being conducted by experienced HI technical delegates, umpire managers and umpires.

With respect to the umpires, HI will be conducting fitness tests within their respective states, once the current health crisis improves, with the help of the State member units and active umpire managers/ technical delegates. Once the umpires clear the tests then they will be added to the Hockey India potential list for national tournament appointments. The candidates shortlisted from the various applications received through the open registration for technical officials have been divided into two groups - Group 1 and Group 2 who have been further divided into role-specific groups.

There are 29 candidates for the technical officials' workshop and 33 candidates for the umpire workshop in Group 1, and there are 28 candidates for the technical officials' workshop and 34 candidates for the umpire workshop in Group 2. The candidates will be attending core workshops on the weekends and they have been further divided into smaller groups for workshops based on specific skills during the weekdays.

Speaking on the induction process for the new umpires and technical officials in the HI officiating system, Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said, "It is fantastic to welcome fresh officials into the Hockey India officiating system which will, in turn, help us create a bigger pool of talent." "I am sure that the online workshops will be a huge guiding factor for the candidates, who will be starting a journey of their own in the world of officiating in Hockey. The huge response in terms of the number of applications we have received through the open application system has been very overwhelming. I wish the new technical officials all the very best for their career," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: PR Sreejesh keen on pursuing Hockey India coaches education pathway

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Brewers' Burnes seeks to continue turnaround vs. Royals

Corbin Burnes has emerged as a game-changing starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. The right-hander attempts to continue his torrid pitching when the Brewers host the Kansas City Royals on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series....

Streaking Yankees look to continue hold on rival Red Sox

Their first trip of the season to Fenway Park was significantly tougher than expected but the Yankees rallied from four runs down. Now they seek their season-high 10th straight win Saturday night when they continue a three-game series with ...

Astros look for big hits as they face D-backs amid playoff run

The Houston Astros could point to an avalanche of injuries as the primary culprit behind their disappointing season, but that macro perspective obscures one undermining inconsistency. For debilitating stretches, the Astros 25-26 have strugg...

One family's desperate, deadly attempt to flee Lebanon

Mohammed Sufian did not dream of much a job, food on the table, the chance to buy his 2-year-old son the little things a toddler wants. So when he heard that smugglers were taking people from his hometown of Tripoli to the nearby Mediterran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020