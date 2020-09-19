BFI president, executive council's tenure extended by 3 months

Left Menu
The tenure of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh and the office-bearers was extended by three months on Saturday as the elections were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 21:21 IST
BFI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The tenure of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh and the office-bearers was extended by three months on Saturday as the elections were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a Special General Meeting (SGM) that was conducted by the BFI, the tenure of Singh and the office-bearers was extended while the constitution was also unanimously amended in order to comply with the requirements of the National Sports Code 2011.

The inaugural session of the SGM also saw the presence of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) president Anas Alotaiba, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra and IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta each of whom lauded the efforts made by BFI in taking Indian boxing to greater heights ahead of the day's proceedings. The original four-year tenure of the BFI Executive Council was supposed to get over on September 25 but the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to conduct the election, making the extension necessary. The members were also apprised of the election that would now be held within the extended three months.

In these four years, India has not only made rapid strides in the development of the sport within the country but is a key member in the cohesive growth of the sport in Asia as well. Alotaiba singled out India's contribution for praise and also commended the leadership of Ajay Singh. "India's progress in the past four years reflects the vision of the leader. I hope this leadership continues because it has inspired India in leading the way for a greater cohesive functioning of all member nations to promote boxing in Asia," he said in a statement.

With the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships being awarded to India already, the sport has got a major fillip and the future indeed looks promising, as emphasised by Ajay Singh. "With the experience of having hosted the World Championships in India, we are looking forward to putting up a memorable show at next year's ASBC Asian Championships which India will be hosting. Slated to take place in the early half of 2021. Getting the right to host is yet another validation of all the good work we are doing," said the BFI president.

With the senior boxers having completed a successful training stint at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, the focus now is to get the training on track for the youth and junior pugilists at the Sports Authority of India, National Boxing Academy, Rohtak. The 74 members who attended the meeting were also informed about the possibility of sending senior boxers on a European tour for 45 days for training and playing tournaments. (ANI)

