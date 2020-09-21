Report: Colts fear S Hooker has torn Achilles

The Indianapolis Colts are concerned that starting free safety Malik Hooker might have torn his Achilles tendon on Sunday, according to a report from the NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Hooker, a fourth-year player out of Ohio State, is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the extent of the injury. He walked gingerly toward the locker room as trainers accompanied him just before halftime of Sunday's 28-11 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Hooker, who is slated to become a free agent at the end of the season, has seven interceptions in 36 career games (35 starts) with Indianapolis. The Colts also lost wideout Parris Campbell to a knee injury. He was carted off the field after a 7-yard run in the first quarter.

The 23-year-old Campbell, also from Ohio State, was off to a fast start this season with six catches for 71 yards in the season opener. "No word yet (on severity), but, man, that hurts," Colts head coach Frank Reich said after the game. "I'm hoping for the best, but you saw it: it didn't look good. I'll be honest with you. It happened right in front of me; it did not look good. But hoping and praying for the best."

--Field Level Media