IPL 13: Ruturaj Gaikwad joins Chennai Super Kings squad

Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined the squad, the franchise announced on Monday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:41 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo/ CSK Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined the squad, the franchise announced on Monday. "The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who's back! #Ruturaj #WhistlePodu," CSK tweeted while posting a picture of Gaikwad.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began on Saturday in the UAE. The Chennai-based franchise made a winning start in the league as they secured a five-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the league.

However, earlier CSK had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp had tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected. CSK are now gearing up for the next clash, scheduled to take place against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. (ANI)

