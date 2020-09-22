Left Menu
Development News Edition

Draisaitl, Josi, Hellebuyck grab top NHL awards

The Hart Trophy is given annually to the NHL's most valuable player, and the Lindsay Award goes to the most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players' Association. Other awards passed out Monday were the Norris Trophy (best defenseman), given to the Nashville Predators' Roman Josi; the Vezina Trophy (top goalie), won by the Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck; and the Calder Trophy (rookie of the year), which went to the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 05:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 05:52 IST
Draisaitl, Josi, Hellebuyck grab top NHL awards

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl capped his superb season Monday by winning the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award. The Hart Trophy is given annually to the NHL's most valuable player, and the Lindsay Award goes to the most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players' Association.

Other awards passed out Monday were the Norris Trophy (best defenseman), given to the Nashville Predators' Roman Josi; the Vezina Trophy (top goalie), won by the Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck; and the Calder Trophy (rookie of the year), which went to the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar. Draisaitl, 24, led the NHL with 110 points and 67 assists, and he finished fourth with 43 goals. He ranked first in points per game (1.55) and power-play points (44). He led all forwards in ice time per game (22:37), tied with Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak for first place in game-winning goals (10) and was second in even-strength points (66) and power-play goals (16).

He also had 33 multipoint games, registering at least one point in 56 of 71 games. "It's a huge honor to me," the center said. "All I can say is a huge thank you to my family, friends, obviously the Edmonton Oilers, the fans, the city of Edmonton. Without those people, this would never happen. This goes to them a little bit as well."

He became the first German-born player to win the Hart Trophy and the fourth member of the Oilers to earn the award. Hall of Fame legend Wayne Gretzky won it eight straight seasons (1979-80 to 1986-87). Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and the New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin were the other finalists for the Hart award, which was voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

MacKinnon and Panarin also were finalists for the Lindsay Award. Josi became the first Predators player to win the Norris Trophy.

"Hockey is the ultimate team sport," Josi said. "I want to thank my teammates. Can't do anything without a great team. This award belongs to you guys as much as it belongs to me." In 69 games during the regular season, the 30-year-old Czech posted career highs in goals (16), assists (49) and points (65). He ranked third in the NHL in average ice time per game (25:47) and led the Predators with 108 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating.

The Washington Capitals' John Carlson and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman were the other finalists. Hellebuyck led the NHL in shutouts (six), shots faced (1,796) and saves (1,656) and finished second in victories (31) on his way to the first Vezina Trophy in franchise history. He went 31-21-5 with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage, and he allowed two or fewer goals in 32 games.

"This is a huge moment in my life," said Hellebuyck, a 27-year-old Michigan native. "I'd like to congratulate my teammates. Without a good team, none of this is possible. I'd also like to congratulate my coach (Paul Maurice) and the organization for believing in me the entire way." The Bruins' Tuukka Rask and the Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy were the other finalists.

Draisaitl was joined by Panarin, Pastrnak, Josi, Carlson and Hellebuyck on the 2019-20 NHL First All-Star Team. It marked the first time all six members of the team made their debuts on the team in the same year since the All-Star Team selection began in 1930-31. Makar, a 21-year-old Calgary native, became the first player in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to win the rookie of the year honor.

"I'm extremely honored and humbled to accept this Calder Trophy," Makar said. "I can't give enough thanks to each and every one of my Avalanche teammates. Honestly, I owe them a ton of credit for my success this season, and it's a pleasure to compete with those guys." He played in 57 games and led rookie defensemen in goals (12) and power-play goals (four) and finished second among rookies in assists (38), points (50) and power-play points (19). He produced a plus-12 rating and netted four game-winning goals.

Makar beat out Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik for the honor. The awards were voted on before the Stanley Cup playoffs began and originally were scheduled to be handed out June 18 in Las Vegas. The ceremony was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand paraglider's death in Nevada ruled accidental

The body of a well known paraglider from New Zealand has been recovered from a mountainous site in a remote part of Nevada, a sheriff said Monday. Sheriff Jesse Watts said a passerby noticed a parachute last Wednesday and searchers on Frida...

Arizona Fall League shut down for 2020

The Arizona Fall League, which has been an early launching pad for some of baseballs best players, will not operate in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Baseball America report. According to the report, MLB had concerns ...

World leaders mark U.N. at 75, challenged by pandemic and U.S., China tensions

World leaders came together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic and tensions between the United States and China challenge the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-...

Giants confirm torn ACL for RB Barkley

The New York Giants on Monday said running back Saquon Barkley has a torn right ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The two-time 1,000-yard rusher and 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year underwent an MRI exam Monday morning at New Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020