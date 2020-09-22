Soccer-Atletico's Gimenez tests positive for COVID-19 -club statement

Soccer-Atletico's Gimenez tests positive for COVID-19 -club statementReuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:53 IST
Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said https://en.atleticodemadrid.com/noticias/jose-maria-gimenez-tests-positive-for-covid-19 on Tuesday. The Spanish club's statement said that Uruguay international Gimenez, who returned a positive result on Monday, is isolating at home in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines.
Earlier this month, Atletico coach Diego Simeone also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Atletico, who finished third in the league last season, begin their new domestic campaign at home to Granada on Sunday.
