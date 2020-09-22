Atlético Madrid defender Giménez has COVID-19

Atlético Madrid says defender José María Giménez has tested positive for the coronavirus. The club says Giménez was the only player infected after the squad underwent tests on Monday.

Atlético says Giménez was isolated at home and the club was following all COVID-19 protocols. Players will practice individually in the team's next training session. The morning session had already been canceled because the club had not received all test results in time.

Atlético will make its Spanish league debut on Sunday against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.