Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Suga, IOC head Bach speak by phone - Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:46 IST
Japan PM Suga, IOC head Bach speak by phone - Kyodo
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach spoke by telephone on Wednesday and had a discussion about holding a successful Games, Kyodo News quoted Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto as saying. It was the first discussion between the two since Suga became prime minister last week.

Organizers are studying how to hold a safe Summer Olympics next year after the Games were postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die eight sessions ahead of schedule

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, leading to the closure of the Monsoon session, which was scheduled to go on till October 1, over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Minister of State MoS for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedhar...

Fake news, rumours used to label 2008 Batla House encounter staged: ex-IPS officer Karnal Singh

Fake news and street rumours were picked up by a section of politicians, activists and media to paint the 2008 Batla House encounter of IM terrorists as staged, retired IPS officer and the then chief of the Delhi Police special cell Karnal ...

Philippine police, military disown fake Facebook accounts

The Philippine police and military on Wednesday denied any links to Facebook accounts that were taken down by the social media giant after it said they had engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour interfering in Asian and American polit...

Lukashenko abruptly sworn in for new term in Belarus, opposition calls for more protests

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in for a new term on Wednesday in an inauguration denounced as illegitimate by the opposition, which called for more protests against his 26-year rule. The sudden ceremony, which would nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020