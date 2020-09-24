Left Menu
IPL 13: ICC Academy facilities deserve praise, says BCCI official

Along with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has played an integral role in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) being able to successfully move the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to the UAE. And it was evident when Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni praised the facilities at the ICC Academy after their opening game against Mumbai Indians on September 19.

24-09-2020
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (Photo/CSK, RCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official said that it is well-deserved as the ICC has put in a lot of hard work to make the facilities world-class at the academy. The BCCI along with using ECB's facilities has relied strongly also on the facilities at the ICC Academy. "The ICC Academy has deservedly come in for a lot of praise from the teams and that is wonderful to see. The ICC has done a tremendous job with its academy," the official said.

Speaking after the opening game of this season, Dhoni said: "It is an amazing job done by the IPL, especially ones behind the scenes. To make it happen there are a hundred different things; as cricketers we easily criticize stuff. To have the practice facilities like these at the ICC academy were fantastic. Unless you get practice facilities you won't play well in a tournament like this." Asked if this was also a sign of a great bond in the offing since there have been times in the past when the relationship between the BCCI and ICC has not been that great.

"I think it is important to acknowledge that the days of conflict between the BCCI and the ICC are in the past. Without getting into too much detail, it would be fair to say that the relationship between ICC and BCCI was sacrificed at the altar of personal ambition but the past is past. Except for maybe a member or two whose representatives owe allegiance to someone opposed to BCCI, the BCCI shares extremely good relations with the ICC and its members," the official reiterated. The board official went on to highlight how secretary Jay Shah has also worked on improving ties between BCCI and the ICC as the cricketing world goes through the coronavirus pandemic and its ruthless impact on the globe.

"Over the past few months we have seen ICC members acknowledge the role of Jay in correcting the situation," the official said.

