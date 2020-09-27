Soccer-Rapids, Sporting KC game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests

Left Menu
The Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City have had their Sunday match postponed after a player and three staff members of the Rapids tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Soccer said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 01:32 IST
MLS said in a statement that all other members of the Colorado Rapids are asymptomatic, have received negative test results and are following medical protocol. Image Credit: ANI

MLS said in a statement that all other members of the Colorado Rapids are asymptomatic, have received negative test results and are following medical protocol. The contest was the first to be postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests since the league began playing on home fields following the "MLS is Back" tournament in Orlando.

MLS provided no details on when a rescheduled match would be played.

