Williams has her sights on a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the French Open while six-times world champion Hamilton has his first chance to match Schumacher's record 91 wins at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. Second seed Svitolina, the 2010 French Open junior champion, will return to Roland Garros next week on the back of her fifth claycourt triumph in as many finals.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 05:24 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Pacquiao, mixed martial arts star McGregor to fight in 2021

Philippine boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will face former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in the ring next year, and part of proceeds from the fight will go to coronavirus victims in his country, his office said on Saturday. Both fighters are "getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight," said Jayke Joson, special assistant to Pacquiao, who is also a Philippine senator. MLB roundup: Marlins down Yankees, clinch playoff spot

Pinch runner Monte Harrison scored on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins clinched a playoff spot with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. The Marlins had a magic number of one entering the 10th after the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the day. Astros' Baker first to lead five MLB teams to postseason

Dusty Baker will make history next week when he leads his Houston Astros into the postseason against a still-to-be-determined opponent. Baker, 71, will be leading his fifth team in the playoffs, breaking a tie with Billy Martin and Davey Johnson at four teams. Cycling: Van der Breggen completes world championships double with road race title

Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands claimed the road race gold medal in emphatic style at the world championships, prevailing after a long solo ride to add to her time-trial title for a rare double on Saturday. Van der Breggen, who had already won gold two years ago in Innsbruck, Austria, jumped away from a reduced pack on the climb to the Cima Gallisterna in the penultimate lap, 41.5 km from the finish, and never looked back. Serena rooting for F1 champion Hamilton as both eye records

Tennis great Serena Williams expects Lewis Hamilton to overtake Michael Schumacher as Formula One's most successful driver of all time as both she and the Briton chase their own sporting records. Williams has her sights on a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the French Open while six-times world champion Hamilton has his first chance to match Schumacher's record 91 wins at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. Murray faces brutal battle against old foe Wawrinka in Paris

Former world number one Andy Murray chose to focus on the funny side of his French Open first-round draw against Stan Wawrinka as the pair brace themselves for another battle on the Parisian clay on Sunday. Murray will be making his first Roland Garros appearance since losing to fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka in the 2017 semi-final. NFL reminds team personnel to wear their masks

The NFL has fined coaches and teams $1.75 million so far this season for failing to comply with mask requirements aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. And on Friday, the league sent a memo reminding teams of the rules ahead of Week 3. Bucs plan to admit more fans after governor's order

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open Raymond James Stadium to fans next weekend, now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has lifted restrictions on businesses throughout Florida. On Friday, DeSantis signed an executive order that removed all rules that impacted businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tennis: Svitolina battles past Rybakina to claim Strasbourg title

World number five Elina Svitolina held off a spirited challenge from Elena Rybakina to lift the Strasbourg International title with a 6-4 1-6 6-2 win on Saturday. Second seed Svitolina, the 2010 French Open junior champion, will return to Roland Garros next week on the back of her fifth claycourt triumph in as many finals. Motor racing: Hamilton on pole in Russia with sights on Schumacher record

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton roared back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday to put his Mercedes on pole position for what could be a record-equalling 91st victory. Red Bull's Max Verstappen seized second place on the starting grid for the race in Sochi, with Hamilton's team mate and closest title rival Valtteri Bottas having to settle for third.

