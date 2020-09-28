Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Catlin secures second European Tour victory in three weeks at Irish Open

American John Catlin produced a brilliant round of six-under-par 64 to move up seven places on the final day and clinch his second European Tour title in three weeks at the Irish Open on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 00:54 IST
Golf-Catlin secures second European Tour victory in three weeks at Irish Open
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

American John Catlin produced a brilliant round of six-under-par 64 to move up seven places on the final day and clinch his second European Tour title in three weeks at the Irish Open on Sunday. Catlin, who won his maiden tour title at the Andalucia Masters earlier this month, carded three birdies in his final four holes in favourable scoring conditions at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

The 29-year-old finished at 10-under overall, two shots clear of overnight leader Aaron Rai, who needed a birdie to force a playoff but bogeyed the final hole. Australian Maverick Antcliff and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond shared the third spot at seven-under, with Swedish duo Joakim Lagergren and Oscar Lengden a further shot behind.

Catlin joins Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard and England's Sam Horsfield with multiple tour titles this season and moves up to 14th in the Race to Dubai rankings. "There are so many years of hard work that have gone into this moment," Catlin said. "It was my goal to win again at the start of this week so to accomplish that is to do something truly, truly special.

"You never know if you're going to win or not and to get that monkey off my back at Valderrama really freed me up today to know that I can look myself in the mirror and tell myself honestly that I've been here before and I can do it again."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Bottas wins as penalties put Hamilton record bid on hold

Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after team mate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton was penalised for infringements before the race had even started.Hamilton, who had started on pole position...

Massacre in Mexican bar leaves 11 people dead

A massacre in a bar left 11 people dead on Sunday, Mexican authorities said, as the country grapples with a record homicide rate despite the governments pledge to stop gang violence. The attorney generals office of the central Mexican state...

France's centre right keeps control of Senate in election

Frances centre-right Les Republicains party was on course to maintain its majority in the Senate after Sundays vote, while President Emmanuel Macrons centrist party avoided mishap 18 months away from a general election. Partial results also...

Romania's ruling party upbeat after municipal elections

Exit polls published in Romania Sunday after voting ended in the countrys municipal elections indicated that the balance of power in European Union member state is unlikely to shift in the next general election set for December 6. About 19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020