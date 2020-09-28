Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni's reflexes as good as race drivers: Trainer Ramji Srinivasan

Former Indian cricket team trainer Ramji Srinivasan has worked closely with the Chennai Super Kings outfit. He was with the team till the last season and even as critics have left no opportunity to question skipper MS Dhoni's form and reflexes, Ramji believes that the former India skipper can still compete with some of the top racing drivers when it comes to reflexes.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:23 IST
Dhoni's reflexes as good as race drivers: Trainer Ramji Srinivasan
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Former Indian cricket team trainer Ramji Srinivasan has worked closely with the Chennai Super Kings outfit. He was with the team till the last season and even as critics have left no opportunity to question skipper MS Dhoni's form and reflexes, Ramji believes that the former India skipper can still compete with some of the top racing drivers when it comes to reflexes.

Ramji Srinivasan, who has been a trainer with the Indian team in the past, is currently working with Narain Karthikeyan. Speaking to ANI, Ramji said that it is more a matter of warming up and getting in the groove for the captain than reflexes. In fact, the former India trainer says that Dhoni has a reflex time of .32 seconds which is as good as it gets on the cricket pitch.

"Did you see him stumping Prithvi Shaw? That is what comes with reflex. He has a reflex of .32 seconds which is top quality. Some of the racing drivers around the world have the same timing if you calculate. The range for top athletes is .30 sec to .45 sec. The lesser the better. The elite racers will be below the .30 sec mark," he explained. Asked if a player can work on his reflexes, Ramji said that is definitely an option. "You have exercises which help you improve your reflexes. Just like you work on your fitness, you can also work on your reflexes. There are specific exercises that help you do that and knowing MS, he will do that the moment he sees the need to improve further.

"After all, cricket is more about reflex and hand-eye coordination than physicality. There are four modes -- proactive, reactive, reflex, and multi-tasking and peripheral awareness," he pointed. Dhoni himself has also pointed out how it is about warming up and getting into the groove after the coronavirus-induced break saw athletes spending close to six months indoors.

Speaking after the game against Rajasthan Royals, he said the 14-day quarantine in UAE also didn't help as there was less training time. "I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help," he said when asked why he batted lower down the order against RR.

CSK was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field after completing their quarantine period as a couple of players and support staff members had tested positive for coronavirus after landing in Dubai. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Mercedes knew Hamilton was in trouble before Russian GP start

Mercedes knew Lewis Hamilton was going to be in trouble with Formula One stewards when they saw where he was practising his starts for the Russian Grand Prix, according to engineering director Andrew Shovlin. The six-times world champion, o...

IPS officer beats wife; relieved of duties after viral video

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said a senior state IPS officer has been relieved of duties, after a video showing him assaulting his wife went viral on social media. In the video, Madhya Pradesh Director Gener...

Uber wins back London licence despite 'historical failings'

Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence which was taken away by the citys transport regulator over safety concerns, after a judge decided on Monday that it was a fit and proper operator.Transport for London TfL refu...

Russia's Navalny visited by German chancellor in hospital

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday confirmed reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in a Berlin hospital where he was being treated for what German authorities determined was nerve agent poisoning. There wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020