Muguruza survives three-hour battle against Zidansek Former champion Garbine Muguruza said there was no such thing as a relaxing match these days after narrowly avoiding a first-round exit at the French Open on Monday when she battled for three hours to beat Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 7-5 4-6 8-6.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 05:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 05:26 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup: Brewers, Astros in playoffs with losing records

Harrison Bader powered the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 win Sunday over visiting Milwaukee, but the Brewers were still the big winners as they grabbed the last spot in the National League postseason. Bader hit a triple, blasted a solo homer and scored twice as the fifth-seeded Cardinals will head on the road to face the fourth-seeded San Diego Padres in a National League wild-card series. Doc Rivers out as Los Angeles Clippers coach

Doc Rivers confirmed Monday that he is no longer the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. It wasn't immediately clear if Rivers was fired or the parting was mutual. Fourth seed Medvedev sent packing by Fucsovics

Daniil Medvedev's miserable relationship with the French Open continued when the fourth seed was bundled out in the first round by Hungary's Marton Fucsovics late on Monday. With the time nearing midnight on a dank and near-deserted Court Suzanne Lenglen, Fucsovics completed a shock 6-4 7-6(3) 2-6 6-1 win in a match of brutal rallies and tetchy exchanges. Muguruza survives three-hour battle against Zidansek

Former champion Garbine Muguruza said there was no such thing as a relaxing match these days after narrowly avoiding a first-round exit at the French Open on Monday when she battled for three hours to beat Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 7-5 4-6 8-6. The Spaniard, who reigned on the clay in 2016, looked in big trouble as she trailed 3-0 in the final set to the world number 83 but, unlike several other big names who are packing their bags, the 26-year-old survived to fight another day. Different French Open, same start for Nadal

It might be an unusual French Open but claycourt master Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title in the usual way with a straightforward 6-4 6-4 6-2 first-round win against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov on Monday. The Spaniard, looking to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, is used to slow starts at Roland Garros and this year's debut was no different. Giustino feels 'too fresh' after French Open marathon win

While Frenchman Corentin Moutet was left wondering what went wrong in his marathon loss to Lorenzo Giustino in the first round of the French Open, his Italian opponent felt like going for a walk after more than six hours of play over two days. Moutet was up a break twice in the decider before losing 0-6 7-6(7) 7-6(3) 2-6 18-16. Heat take down Celtics, move on to NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo had a career-high 32 points and 14 rebounds, Tyler Herro came alive with 11 points in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat booked their trip to the NBA Finals with a 125-113 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night near Orlando. Jimmy Butler added 22 points, Herro had 19 and Andre Iguodala scored a season-high 15 as the Heat advanced to the Finals for the first time since 2014. Duncan Robinson also scored 15 and Goran Dragic 13. Serena digs deep to find way past Ahn into second round

Sixth seed Serena Williams battled sluggish conditions to defeat fellow American Kristie Ahn 7-6(2) 6-0 to begin her French Open campaign on Monday. Playing an opponent she beat in straight sets at the same stage at the U.S. Open less than a month ago, Williams found herself struggling to win points on Court Philippe-Chatrier where the roof was opened just before the match. Djokovic seeks French Open redemption after New York fiasco

Three weeks after an acrimonious exit at the U.S. Open, world number one Novak Djokovic will resume his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title when he takes on Sweden's Mikael Ymer in the first round at the French Open on Tuesday. The Serbian had started as a heavy favourite to win the title at Flushing Meadows but was disqualified from his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta after inadvertently striking a line judge in the throat with a ball. Derby winner Authentic to start from ninth post in Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic drew the ninth post on Monday for Saturday's 11-horse Preakness Stakes in Baltimore where a Triple Crown campaign unlike any other due to the COVID-19 outbreak comes to a close. The Bob Baffert-trained colt was set as a 9-5 morning-line favorite for the 1 3/16-mile race, which is traditionally held in May as the second jewel of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown but postponed this year due to the virus.

