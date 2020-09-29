Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Lightning cap road to redemption with Stanley Cup win

After winning a record-equaling 62 games last season, the team many had labeled among the greatest the sport had ever seen appeared all but assured the NHL's top prize. However, they were beaten 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets and became the first winners of the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the team with the most points at the end of the regular season, swept in a best-of-seven opening-round playoff series.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:08 IST
NHL-Lightning cap road to redemption with Stanley Cup win

The Tampa Bay Lightning overcame the Dallas Stars -- and their own demons -- to hoist the Stanley Cup on Monday, putting to rest last year's painful, early exit from the National Hockey League's (NHL) playoffs. After winning a record-equaling 62 games last season, the team many had labeled among the greatest the sport had ever seen appeared all but assured the NHL's top prize.

However, they were beaten 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets and became the first winners of the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the team with the most points at the end of the regular season, swept in a best-of-seven opening-round playoff series. "It’s easy to say now but it is true, sometimes in failure you find success. It doesn’t come easy," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said in a TV interview.

"People say, 'You never know when you’re going back, you never know when you’re going to go back.’ "But I truly believe it was the heartbreak we suffered that brought us here today.”

Tampa Bay came up against the Blue Jackets in the first round of the playoffs again this year but there would be no repeat of last season's shock, the Lightning winning 4-1. "We just worked so hard and played our system well, we weren't thinking about anything except the game ahead of us," said Tampa Bay center Brayden Point, who scored the overtime winner to eliminate Columbus.

The Lightning sent 2019 runner-up Boston Bruins packing 4-1 in the second round and outlasted the New York Islanders 4-2 in the conference finals. After toppling Dallas 4-2 in the best-of-seven championship series, elated Tampa Bay players could only marvel at the victory inside an empty Edmonton arena.

"To be a part of this whole run, it was so special this year to do it in the style that we did," said captain Steven Stamkos.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

NYC elementary schools reopen in big back-to-school test

Hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms Tuesday as New York City enters a high-stakes stage of resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic, which is keeping students at home in many...

Microsoft study finds 4 in 10 consumers in India involved in bullying

Nearly 38 per cent of consumers across India comprising 34 per cent of adults and 43 per cent of teenagers said they were involved in an online bullying incident, according to a recent digital civility report by Microsoft. About 25 per cent...

South Korea says slain man tried to defect to North Korea

South Korea said on Tuesday that a government official slain by North Korean sailors wanted to defect, concluding that the man, who had gambling debts, swam against unfavourable currents with the help of a life jacket and a floatation devic...

OneUI 2.1 update brings new camera features to Galaxy M31 / M21

Samsung has started rolling out the OneUI 2.1 update for the Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M21 smartphones in India. The latest update brings new camera features, performance improvements and September 2020 security patch to both the phones.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020