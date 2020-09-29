Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia's Perry out of NZ series after re-injuring hamstring

Perry, who tore her right hamstring during the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year, had hoped to resume against New Zealand but aggravated the injury during training. Australia won the opening two T20s at Allan Border Field in Brisbane and will look to sweep the three-match series on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 12:38 IST
Cricket-Australia's Perry out of NZ series after re-injuring hamstring

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remaining limited overs series against New Zealand after re-injuring her hamstring, the team said on Tuesday. Perry, who tore her right hamstring during the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year, had hoped to resume against New Zealand but aggravated the injury during training.

Australia won the opening two T20s at Allan Border Field in Brisbane and will look to sweep the three-match series on Wednesday. Australia captain Meg Lanning said Perry would also miss the three ODIs against New Zealand starting on Saturday but hoped she would be fit for the domestic Women's Big Bash League, which starts in late-October.

"Unfortunately she had some hamstring awareness and has got a low grade strain, so she won't be available for the rest of this series," Lanning told reporters on Tuesday. "It's a very complex injury, and hard to get the timing on when certain things will happen.

"It's really important to get it right and take the time before we do put her out on the field. Hopefully it's sooner rather than later, but we'll just have to see how it pans out."

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal donates 25 laptops and 2 000 masks to support reopening of schools

The Embassy of Portugal has donated 25 laptops and 2 000 masks to support the phased-in reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.The COVID-19 essentials donation and ICT devices come from the people of Portugal. We warmly accept th...

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats on Nov 3 and 7: EC

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats&#160;will be held&#160; on November 3 and 7, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The votes will be counted on November 10.While bypolls to 54 assembly seats will take place on November 3,&...

Hindustan Zinc raises Rs 3,520 cr via NCDs

Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3,520 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures NCDsThe issuer today...approved the allotment of 35,200 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,0...

Mi Smart Speaker with built-in Google Assistant launched for Rs 3,499

HIGHLIGHT12W speakersDTS tuned sound2 far-field micsWireless connectivity Xiaomi today launched the Google Assistant-powered Mi Smart Speaker alongside the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve in India. The smart speaker comes with far-fiel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020