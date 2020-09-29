Cricket-Australia's Perry out of NZ series after re-injuring hamstring

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remaining limited overs series against New Zealand after re-injuring her hamstring, the team said on Tuesday. Perry, who tore her right hamstring during the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year, had hoped to resume against New Zealand but aggravated the injury during training.

Australia won the opening two T20s at Allan Border Field in Brisbane and will look to sweep the three-match series on Wednesday. Australia captain Meg Lanning said Perry would also miss the three ODIs against New Zealand starting on Saturday but hoped she would be fit for the domestic Women's Big Bash League, which starts in late-October.

"Unfortunately she had some hamstring awareness and has got a low grade strain, so she won't be available for the rest of this series," Lanning told reporters on Tuesday. "It's a very complex injury, and hard to get the timing on when certain things will happen.

"It's really important to get it right and take the time before we do put her out on the field. Hopefully it's sooner rather than later, but we'll just have to see how it pans out."