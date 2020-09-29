Left Menu
IPL 13: Ready to bat in Super Over if situation demands, says Rahul Tewatia

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League has witnessed two super overs games in 10 matches so far and Rajasthan Royals batsman Rahul Tewatia is ready to show his skills if any such situation arises for his side in the upcoming fixtures.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:04 IST
IPL 13: Ready to bat in Super Over if situation demands, says Rahul Tewatia
Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League has witnessed two super overs games in 10 matches so far and Rajasthan Royals batsman Rahul Tewatia is ready to show his skills if any such situation arises for his side in the upcoming fixtures. Tewatia was the star of the match between the Royals and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. The left-handed batsman came out to bat at number four and was struggling at one stage as he had scored just 13 runs off first 19 balls.

However, in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, Tewatia smashed five glorious sixes to turn the tide. The left-handed batsman played a knock of 53 as Rajasthan gained an improbable victory. "The management, captain and coach have to decide whom they want in the super over considering the situation," said Tewatia while responding to an ANI query on if he could be seen as an option for Royals in Super Over.

"It also depends on the game who has played well. If I get any such opportunity I am ready for my team. I will try to give my best," he added. Rajasthan has now won their opening two matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The side will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30 while Kings XI Punjab will face Mumbai Indians on October 1. (ANI)

