Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Need to work on our skills, we were outplayed against SRH, says Ponting

After stumbling to a 15-run loss against SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said that his side needs to work on their skills as they were completely outplayed by their opponents.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 30-09-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 08:31 IST
IPL 13: Need to work on our skills, we were outplayed against SRH, says Ponting
Delhi Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After stumbling to a 15-run loss against SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said that his side needs to work on their skills as they were completely outplayed by their opponents. The match between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad was played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and the David Warner-led Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs as they defended a total of 162.

Delhi Capitals was chasing 162, but they were restricted to just 147/7 as Rashid Khan returned with the figures of 3-14 from his quota of four overs. Speaking after the game, Ponting said that Delhi Capitals was outplayed and he also talked about how the side failed to go after Hyderabad's fifth bowler Abhishek Sharma.

"I think it was obvious who we needed to target and that was Abhishek Sharma, but he snuck away from us, Rashid Khan was able to take the wicket of Iyer in the eighth over which meant Abhishek was able to get away with his over next, we really targeted his 3rd and 4th over, we did not get many runs from his 3rd over. We were outplayed, you look back at their skills as compared to us, it is evident we have some work to do," said Ponting at the virtual post-match press conference. In the match against SRH, Delhi Capitals had won the toss and opted to field first. When asked whether the pitch got slower in the second innings, Ponting said: "The wicket did not seem to get slower, visually it looked a really good wicket, Warner and Bairstow played the conditions really well, they ran the twos really well. I think the wicket got slightly better in the second innings which is disappointing for us. We wanted to chase, we felt there will be dew, but no excuses from us, we were just outplayed."

While chasing 162, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer were not able to get going and they both played innings with a strike-rate less than 100. Talking about the duo's performance, Ponting said: "No, the strike rate of Dhawan, Iyer did not hurt us, if you have one of those batsmen to get a 60, then we probably win the game, we were just defeated by 15 runs, you can break it down in any way you want to like was it the lack of runs in the powerplay, these are the things we will discuss after the game, at Delhi Capitals we do not blame any single individual, we lost the game as a team against Hyderabad. Batting first, SRH had posted a total of 162/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner had put on an opening stand of 77 runs. Warner played a knock of 45 runs while Bairstow played an innings of 53 runs.

Kane Williamson also chipped in with a knock of 41 runs to take SRH's total past the 160-run mark. For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the figures of 2-21 from his four overs. "I do not think conditions were that different from Dubai, the dimensions of the ground were slightly different, we know there are slightly bigger squarer boundaries here, we were just outplayed against SRH, they batted well and they rotated the strike well and probably that was the difference in the game. Kagiso Rabada is the ultimate competitor, he loves the game and he enjoys playing against the best players in the world. He works on little things, so far in this tournament, he has been outstanding for us," said Ponting.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Chennai Super Kings on October 2 while Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on October 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

With spike of 80,472 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 62,25,764

With a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 count reached 62,25,764 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. As per the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,40,441 active c...

Large Norway oilfield to shut as workers go on strike

Oil workers organised by Norways Lederne labour union will go on strike on Wednesday following a breakdown of wage talks, cutting Norways crude output capacity by up to 470,000 barrels of oil per day bpd, the union and employers said.The st...

Golar unit CEO takes leave of absence following corruption probe

Golar LNG said on Tuesday Hygo Energy Transition Ltd Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Antonello has taken leave of absence with immediate effect, following a corruption investigation involving him in Brazil. Golar said Antonellos leave was i...

We were outplayed, no excuses from us: Ponting

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had no qualms in admitting that they were outplayed in all departments in the IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and refused to blame the pitch, saying it played better when his team batted. This was Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020