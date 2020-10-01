Figure skating-ISU Grand Prix Final postponed because of coronavirus
Figure Skating's Grand Prix Final, scheduled to take place on Dec. 10-13 in Beijing, has been postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Skating Union (ISU) said. No new date was announced for the competition, which was one of the designated test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The ISU also announced the cancellation of another Olympic test event, the World Cup Short Track, which was to be held on Dec. 18-20. "The ISU ... is evaluating the continuation of the 2020-21 season, in particular the re-scheduling possibilities for the important Olympic test events," the sport's governing body said in a statement.
"The ISU will communicate the conclusions at a later date." The ISU also confirmed that World Cup Speed Skating Competitions in Poland, Norway, United States and Canada have been cancelled.
The six-fixture Grand Prix Series is still on the calendar and will take place in October and November, but as events targeted at domestic skaters.
