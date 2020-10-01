Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB to send its 'A' team with senior side to NZ in November

The official said that in the past the bilateral tours by the Pakistan junior and 'A' teams had meant exposure for talented upcoming players who were able to graduate properly into the senior team. He said for the coming tour of New Zealand, the hosts are trying to arrange a tri-series for the 'A' team which would be very good for the Pakistani players.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:06 IST
PCB to send its 'A' team with senior side to NZ in November

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to send its 'A' team to New Zealand with the senior national team in November for a series comprising four-day and T20 matches. A PCB official said that New Zealand had agreed to host both the Pakistan teams from November to January.

"A big group of players and officials will travel to New Zealand in November and will have to spend around 14-days in quarantine before they enter a bio secure bubble and start their training before their scheduled matches," he said. The PCB has confirmed the itinerary for the senior team which will play two Tests and three T20 internationals.

Tours by the Pakistan under-19 and 'A' teams have been badly hit in the last 10 years after the militants attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in March, 2009. The official said that since tours for the under-19 and A teams are organised on reciprocal basis it had become difficult for the PCB to arrange regular exposure for the upcoming and junior players unlike other boards.

"The problem that persisted was that whenever the PCB approached other boards to host the junior or A teams for bilateral series it was asked to arrange a return tour in the UAE and this was not cost effective for the board," the source said. He said due to the security situation in Pakistan, other boards were reluctant to send their junior or 'A' teams to Pakistan and wanted the PCB to host a return series in the UAE which meant a lot of expenses for Pakistan cricket.

"That is why our players have not got the required exposure at these levels and we have had few and in between series of the A team and that too mostly in the UAE," he noted. The official said that in the past the bilateral tours by the Pakistan junior and 'A' teams had meant exposure for talented upcoming players who were able to graduate properly into the senior team.

He said for the coming tour of New Zealand, the hosts are trying to arrange a tri-series for the 'A' team which would be very good for the Pakistani players. Due to the militants attack and security situation, Pakistan senior team was also forced to play all its home series from 2010 in the UAE.

But since last year the PCB has taken a strong stance that with the security situation improving a lot in the country teams will have to come and play in Pakistan. Last season, Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for Test series and also held the entire Pakistan Super League at home.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Crime Branch arrests Umar Khalid in Delhi violence case, gets 3-day remand

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student Umar Khalid, who was in judicial custody, was on Thursday put under arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in connection with his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence. He has been...

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vatican officials discussed their differences over China on Thursday, the Vatican said, a day after tensions over the Holy Sees outreach to Beijing spilled out in public. Pompeo spent 45 minutes in the ...

150 mega-events mark celebration of 150 years of Gandhi jayanti by KVIC

A series of 150 mega-events across the country and floral tributes marked the celebration of glorious 150 years of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC.On Thursday, the eve of Gandhi Jayant...

Andhra: Two dead, 3 injured in Srikakulam road accident

Two people died and three sustained injuries in a car accident on the national highway near Tallavalasa village in Laveru Mandal of Srikakulam district on Thursday, police said. According to Laveru Sub Inspector SI Ganesh, A car was going f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020