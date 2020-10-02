Left Menu
WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 00:50 IST
Top seed Novak Djokovic stayed on course for his 18th Grand Slam title with a crushing 6-1 6-2 6-2 win over Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis on Thursday to reach the French Open third round. It was Djokovic's 70th victory at Roland Garros, moving him into joint second place on the all-time list with Roger Federer.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was equally clinical in his 6-1 6-4 6-2 win over Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas after rallying from two sets down to beat Spaniard Jaume Munar in round one. Yet it was the end of the road for Canadian Denis Shapovalov who twice served for the match against Roberto Carballes Baena before losing 7-5 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 8-6.

Italian Matteo Berrettini reached the third round for the second time to equal his best Roland Garros result with a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Lloyd Harris. Latvian Jelena Ostapenko showed more glimpses of the form that fuelled her 2017 title triumph at Roland Garros in a 6-4 6-2 second-round demolition of second seed Karolina Pliskova.

Pliskova's twin Kristyna joined her sister in going out of the tournament after losing to former champion Garbine Muguruza, who sealed a routine 6-3 6-2 victory. Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was made to work hard by Romanian Ana Bogdan before sealing a 3-6 6-3 6-2 win while fellow American and 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens lost 6-4 4-6 6-2 to Paula Badosa of Spain.

1802 RUBLEV ROLLS ON Russia's Andrey Rublev, seeded 13th, overcame a mid-match wobble to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-1 3-6 6-1.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, pushed to five sets in the previous round, produced a dominant display to beat Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-4 6-2. 1550 PLISKOVA TWINS OUT AS MUGURUZA BEATS KRISTYNA

Former Roland Garros champion Garbine Muguruza sealed a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Czech Kristyna Pliskova, whose twin Karolina lost to Jelena Ostapenko earlier on Thursday. 1423 CARBALLES BAENA KNOCKS OUT SHAPOVALOV

World number 101 Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain stunned Canadian ninth seed Denis Shapovalov 7-5 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 8-6 for the biggest win of his career and a spot in the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. 1411 DJOKOVIC MAKES SHORT WORK OF BERANKIS

Novak Djokovic continued his charge towards an 18th Grand Slam title, and a second at Roland Garros following his 2016 success, with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 win over Ricardas Berankis. 1225 KENIN SURVIVES BOGDAN SCARE

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin surrendered the opening set before switching gears to beat unseeded Romanian Ana Bogdan 3-6 6-3 6-2 to reach the third round. Joining her was seventh seed Petra Kvitova, who hardly broke sweat in her 6-3 6-3 win over Italian Jasmine Paolini. Eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Daria Kasatkina 7-6(6) 6-0.

1017 SECOND SEED PLISKOVA CRASHES OUT Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased past Italian Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2 to book a spot in the third round.

The unseeded Latvian struck 27 winners and broke second seed Pliskova's serve five times to register her first victory over the Czech on clay. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began on Court Philippe Chatrier under sunny skies with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. Showers are forecast later in the day.

