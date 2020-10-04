Left Menu
Development News Edition

Longtime C Cervelli announces retirement

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:04 IST
Longtime C Cervelli announces retirement
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Longtime catcher Francisco Cervelli announced his retirement after 13 seasons on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Cervelli has battled concussion issues and he suffered his seventh documented one in August while playing for the Miami Marlins. He has suffered at least one concussion in each of the past four seasons.

Cervelli spent most of his career with the New York Yankees (2008-14) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2015-19) before finishing up with the Atlanta Braves (2019) and Marlins.

Cervelli, a native of Venezuela, made his announcement in Spanish on his Instagram account.

"I am retiring because the time has come to put my health before how much I enjoy this game," Cervelli said in a translation of his announcement. "For a long time, I fought my bruises because I thought that baseball was my life. And in a sense, it will always be.

"But it is clear that my life is broader than baseball. And I must think first of myself, also my family, my own mental and physical well-being, and what is to come. This is why I made this decision. It's time."

Cervelli batted .268 with 41 homers and 275 RBIs in 730 career games. He batted .245 with three homers and seven RBIs in 16 games for the Marlins this year before going on the injured list.

Perhaps Cervelli's most scary concussion occurred on May 25, 2019, when he was with the Pirates.

Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers fouled off a pitch in the fourth inning, and the bat broke, with the barrel connecting with Cervelli's facemask. The catcher appeared dazed but initially stayed in the game.

Cervelli went up to bat in the bottom of the fourth but pulled away before a pitch was thrown. He walked back to the dugout and left the game.

Cervelli never played in another game for the Pirates and was released nearly three months later before hooking on with the Braves.

"People ask me if it was worth all the blood, sweat, and tears. Of course, it was and is worth it!" Cervelli said in his announcement. "Because baseball was, is, and will be one of my great loves."

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 arrested by Rajasthan Police in connection with Dungarpur violence

Rajasthan Police has arrested close to 100 people till Sunday in connection with the violence and arson in Dungarpur. The police had earlier registered an FIR on September 26 against 759 people in connection with the incident. The FIR was r...

Tanner Buchanan boards 'He's All That'

Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan has joined the cast of Hes All That. The film is a gender-swapped reboot of the 1999 teen comedy movie Shes All That, featuring Freddie Prinze Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook in the lead.The new movie will be direct...

USFDA cites CGMP violations at Panacea Biotec's Baddi plant in warning letter

The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA has issued a warning letter to Panacea Biotec for violating current good manufacturing practice norms at its Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh. In a letter to Panacea Biotec Managing Director Rajesh J...

Kia Motors looks to ace SUV segment in India with Seltos, Sonet in tow

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is vying for the top slot in the high selling entry-level, mid-SUV segments in India with Seltos and Sonet generating robust volumes for the company, according to a senior company official. The company, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020