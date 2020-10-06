Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of 'Gunnersaurus'

Expressing sadness over Gunnersaurus being made redundant after 27 years, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil said he has decided to pay the wages of Jerry Quy, the man who donned a dinosaur suit to play Arsenal mascot.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:46 IST
Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of 'Gunnersaurus'
Gunnersaurus (Photo/ Mesut Ozil Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Expressing sadness over Gunnersaurus being made redundant after 27 years, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil said he has decided to pay the wages of Jerry Quy, the man who donned a dinosaur suit to play Arsenal mascot. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Ozil wrote: "I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I'm offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player... so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much. #JusticeForGunnersaurus #M1O #YaGunnersYa."

According to Goal.com, Quy was let go of his mascot duties at the Emirates Stadium at the start of the week. The matches are currently being played behind closed doors due to concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus and the club decided that Quy's services were not required amid fans' absence. Last month, Premier League had said that the clubs suffered £700m in losses last season due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Football is not the same without attending fans and the football economy is unsustainable without them. Last season, Premier League clubs suffered £700m in losses and at present, our national game is losing more than £100m per month. This is starting to have a devastating impact on clubs and their communities," Premier League had said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka's former PM Wickremesinghe says Sirisena ignored him during security council discussion

Sri Lankans former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that he was ignored by the countrys ex president Maithripala Sirisena while convening the national security council that discussed the countrys security situation before the Ea...

Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday adjourned the House sine die, ending the monsoon session a day ahead of its schedule. Opposition BJP did not participate in the proceedings during the day as a mark of protest against the denial ...

Soccer-Hughton replaces Lamouchi as Nottingham Forest manager

Nottingham Forest appointed former Brighton Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton as manager on Tuesday, shortly after dismissing Sabri Lamouchi following a losing start to the new season. Hughton, 61, returns to management for the first time sin...

Party city Berlin slaps corona curfew on bars, restaurants

Germanys capital decided on Tuesday to impose a late-night curfew on restaurants and bars to contain surging numbers of new coronavirus cases in Berlin. City mayor Michael Mueller, a Social Democrat, said experts had pointed to two problem ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020