German authorities search offices, homes in DFB tax evasion probe

German prosecutors and tax authorities searched offices of the German Football Association (DFB) as well as private homes of current and former officials on suspicion of serious tax evasion, the Frankfurt prosecutors' office said on Wednesday.

It said six former and current officials of the DFB were suspected of having intentionally falsely declared income from advertising inside soccer stadiums during certain matches in 2014 and 2015 as income from asset management, leading to an evasion of 4.7 million euros ($5.52 million) worth of taxes. DFB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Some 200 officials were deployed in the searches that took place across several locations in five federal states. "Based on the investigation until now there is the suspicion that those accused knew of the tax incorrectness but consciously did it to give DFB a major tax advantage.

It did not name the six people. This is the latest in a series of legal cases the world's biggest soccer federation has been involved in in recent years, including an investigation into the awarding of the 2006 World Cup to Germany and the way some of that money was spent in the runup to the tournament.

($1 = 0.8508 euros)

