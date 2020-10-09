Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: As leader you have to take responsibility, strike rate is overrated, says KL Rahul

After facing a 69-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that the striker rate is 'very-very overrated' and his only concern is to support his side in any possible way.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 09-10-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 09:12 IST
IPL 13: As leader you have to take responsibility, strike rate is overrated, says KL Rahul
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul. (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After facing a 69-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that the striker rate is 'very-very overrated' and his only concern is to support his side in any possible way. He further admitted that he made a 'few mistakes' in this season and added that as a leader of the side one has to take responsibility.

In the last couple of games, the opening batsman failed to bat at his potential which resulted in a dipping striker rate for the swashbuckling batter. Chasing a massive target of 202, Rahul played a knock of 11-run from 16 balls at a striker rate of 68.75.

"I think the striker rate is very-very overrated. For me, it is only about how I can win games for my team and on a certain day if 120 can win a game for my team then I will that. This is how I bat and I like to take responsibility. As a leader, you have to take responsibility. We all make mistakes I'm not saying that I have not made a few mistakes but you learn each day as a leader as a batter. It is a partnership when we are in a middle as a batting group," Rahul said while answering an ANI query in the post-match press conference. "Every player has a different role in the team and those roles can change in the middle with each game. So, I tried to do the best I can for the team and tried to access the situation and played according to that. At the end of the day, to walk out of the ground knowing that I have got my team as close to winning or tried to win the game is the most important thing," he added.

Rahul has amassed 313 runs in the six games so far including a century and two fifties. He is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. "When you see a team at the bottom of the table, you start to think a lot of things aren't going right, it hasn't gone right but no teams have top six players firing. A couple of them will be in good form and a couple of them won't be looking good so it is important that the in-form players get as many runs as possible. The openers are always expected to give teams a good start," Rahul said.

David Warner (52) and Jonny Bairstow (97) helped the team post 201 runs on the board before bowlers sealed the win for the team. Rashid Khan took three wickets while Thangarasu Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets each in the match as KXIP were all out on 132 runs. KXIP got off to a poor start as Mayank Agarwal was run out in the second over of the innings.

Nicholas Pooran was the only batsmen for KXIP who dominated the SRH's bowlers. He slammed 77 runs off 37 balls which included five fours and seven glorious sixes. SRH bundled Punjab at 132 in 16.5 overs. Bairstow was awarded as Player of the Match for his blistering knock. KXIP is at the bottom of the table with just two points from six matches and will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Slain Black man's family vows legal fight against police

An attorney for the family of a Black teen killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer has vowed to keep fighting and working to prove racism pervades the officers department, after a prosecutor declined to file charges in the case. Attor...

Sri Lanka orders closures to contain virus

Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas. The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported ...

COVID-19: Active cases in India dip below 9 lakh, recoveries cross 59 lakh

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, Oct 9 PTI&#160;Indias COVID-19 tally of cases went past 69 lakh with&#160;70,496&#160;infections being reported in a day, while active cases of infection fell below 9 lakh after a month, ac...

Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia

A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said. A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who had been riding it, a police st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020