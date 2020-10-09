IPL 13: As leader you have to take responsibility, strike rate is overrated, says KL Rahul

After facing a 69-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that the striker rate is 'very-very overrated' and his only concern is to support his side in any possible way. He further admitted that he made a 'few mistakes' in this season and added that as a leader of the side one has to take responsibility.

In the last couple of games, the opening batsman failed to bat at his potential which resulted in a dipping striker rate for the swashbuckling batter. Chasing a massive target of 202, Rahul played a knock of 11-run from 16 balls at a striker rate of 68.75.

"I think the striker rate is very-very overrated. For me, it is only about how I can win games for my team and on a certain day if 120 can win a game for my team then I will that. This is how I bat and I like to take responsibility. As a leader, you have to take responsibility. We all make mistakes I'm not saying that I have not made a few mistakes but you learn each day as a leader as a batter. It is a partnership when we are in a middle as a batting group," Rahul said while answering an ANI query in the post-match press conference. "Every player has a different role in the team and those roles can change in the middle with each game. So, I tried to do the best I can for the team and tried to access the situation and played according to that. At the end of the day, to walk out of the ground knowing that I have got my team as close to winning or tried to win the game is the most important thing," he added.

Rahul has amassed 313 runs in the six games so far including a century and two fifties. He is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. "When you see a team at the bottom of the table, you start to think a lot of things aren't going right, it hasn't gone right but no teams have top six players firing. A couple of them will be in good form and a couple of them won't be looking good so it is important that the in-form players get as many runs as possible. The openers are always expected to give teams a good start," Rahul said.

David Warner (52) and Jonny Bairstow (97) helped the team post 201 runs on the board before bowlers sealed the win for the team. Rashid Khan took three wickets while Thangarasu Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets each in the match as KXIP were all out on 132 runs. KXIP got off to a poor start as Mayank Agarwal was run out in the second over of the innings.

Nicholas Pooran was the only batsmen for KXIP who dominated the SRH's bowlers. He slammed 77 runs off 37 balls which included five fours and seven glorious sixes. SRH bundled Punjab at 132 in 16.5 overs. Bairstow was awarded as Player of the Match for his blistering knock. KXIP is at the bottom of the table with just two points from six matches and will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (ANI)