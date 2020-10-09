Left Menu
IPL 13: Pant has improved his off-side play, says Lara

Former West Indies great Brian Lara feels that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the batting department including his off-side play.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 11:15 IST
Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Former West Indies great Brian Lara feels that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the batting department including his off-side play. The 23-year-old flamboyant batsman was known for hitting the ball hard on leg-side and most of the runs have come from that zone in the past. According to Lara, Pant has now changed his scoring zones and he is now scoring well on the off-side too.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket LIVE' Lara said, "I think he is a major asset for the Delhi Capitals, but today he has also vastly improved his game. I am talking about his batting and the improvements he made in that department. On what is immediately noticeable is his propensity to try and get everything to the leg-side. Also, look at his run-scoring chart and that's quite a proof of that fascination he has with the on-side. I think he has come to the realisation that this is not working and he went away and worked on improving his off-side play." The left-handed batsman has now become a balanced player who can score run in all parts of the ground. He has accumulated 171 runs in the five games so far at an average of 42.75."Now look at the changes he made. Now he has the ability to score runs in all parts of the ground. His scoring charts are looking impressive, and yes, more worry for the bowlers. He is now very well balanced and he is looking to score in key areas that he is not accustomed to scoring - over extra cover, over point, in front of point and his balance and his weight is staying there, he is not falling over to the off-side to create shots on the leg side. That is a vast improvement that he has made, which obviously going to help his all-round batting. I believe, this young lad has a long-long way to go," Lara said.

Shreyas Iyer-led side is at the second spot in the standings with eight points only behind Mumbai Indians with the same points but a higher net run rate. Delhi Capitals will next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Ground later in the day. (ANI)

