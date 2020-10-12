Left Menu
IPL 13: RCB has right sort of balance to play in Sharjah, says Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has said that his side has the right sort of balance to play at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 12-10-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 09:54 IST
RCB head coach Simon Katich. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has said that his side has the right sort of balance to play at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. His remark has come ahead of his side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah. Both sides will lock horns against each other later today.

"The thing about Sharjah is that there has been a spectrum of scores, there have been a couple of 220 scores, but the last game between Rajasthan and Delhi saw a score of 180 there. So it will all depend on the moisture in the wicket or how it is prepared. We have the right sort of balance to play on that wicket, few batsmen are looking forward to the short boundary," Katich said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. "The guys know that even playing here in Dubai, there have been some high-scoring games here as well. Realistically, when the grounds are small, guys can still hit them ten rows back with the power they have. I think the bowlers are getting used to that part of the game," he added.

RCB's Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson also said that the side has plans in place for the KKR batsmen, however, he added that in the end, it will be all about adjusting to the conditions. "We have watched a few of the matches that have been played in Sharjah. The last surface wasn't that easy, the challenge for any side is just to adapt to the conditions quickly and that's with both bat and ball. Obviously, we have plans from the bowling point of view as to how we will attack KKR. From a batting point of view, it is just about assessing conditions," Hesson said.

RCB is currently in the fourth position in the IPL 2020 standings with eight points from six matches. The side had defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match. Skipper Virat Kohli had played an unbeaten knock of 90 runs to give RCB a healthy total in the match against CSK. Kohli has so far scored 223 runs in the tournament from six matches.

On the other hand, KKR is at third place in the points table with eight points from six matches. (ANI)

