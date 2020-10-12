Left Menu
Development News Edition

CA announces adjusted fixture for Marsh Sheffield Shield round two

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday announced an adjusted fixture for round two of the Marsh Sheffield Shield in order to ensure a fairer preparation for first-class cricket for all teams.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-10-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 10:40 IST
CA announces adjusted fixture for Marsh Sheffield Shield round two
Cricket Australia logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday announced an adjusted fixture for round two of the Marsh Sheffield Shield in order to ensure a fairer preparation for first-class cricket for all teams. The decision has been made in consultation with sports science and biosecurity experts. Victoria's round two match against New South Wales will not take place as scheduled.

New South Wales will take on Western Australia at Park 25, with Victoria and Queensland to have a bye. "Cricket Australia thanks the state and territory associations, the Australian Cricketers Association, players, staff and match officials for their understanding and flexibility in these unique circumstances as we strive for a successful and safe summer of cricket," CA said in an official statement.

The delayed round one match between New South Wales and Victoria, originally scheduled for November 17-20, has also been postponed until after the KFC Big Bash League season to allow players adequate time to prepare for that competition. Drew Ginn, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager, High Performance, said: "The adjusted Marsh Sheffield Shield round two fixture has been designed to increase competitive balance among all teams and considers the health and safety of all participating players. We look forward to both matches getting underway next Monday, October 19."

The Sheffield Shield fixture for round two is as follows. October 19-22: South Australia v Tasmania, Karen Rolton Oval

October 19-22: Western Australia v New South Wales, Park 25 Byes: Queensland, Victoria (ANI)

Also Read: Australia's virus hot spot, Victoria, records fewest new infections in three months

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Margaret Nolan, 'Goldfinger' model, actor in 'A Hard Day's Night,' dies at 76

English artist, actor, and former glamour model, Margaret Nolan, famously known as the gold-painted model in the title sequence for the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, died on October 5 local time. As per Variety, Nolans son Oscar Deeks co...

Australian state premier had secret relationship with China-linked politician

The premier of Australias most populous state told a corruption inquiry on Monday that she had had a secret close personal relationship with a politician under investigation for monetising his position through business dealings with China.N...

Rajmata Scindia proved that for people's representatives not 'Raj Satta' but 'Jan Seva' is important: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the legacy of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary while releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in her honour. Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life to poor people. She proved tha...

Kenya finally reopens schools after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Kenya has re-opened schools from today, October 12 after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced closure in March, according to a news report by Capital News.The Ministry of Education has allowed learners in Grade 4, Standard ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020