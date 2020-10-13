Left Menu
Soccer-Iceland's backroom staff isolated due to COVID-19 case ahead of Belgium clash

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:40 IST
Soccer-Iceland's backroom staff isolated due to COVID-19 case ahead of Belgium clash

Iceland's entire backroom team has been isolated ahead of Wednesday's Nations League clash with Belgium in Reykjavik after a staff member contracted COVID-19, the country's FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The infection control team of the National Commissioner of the police's Civil Protection Department has announced that the entire staff of the men's national team will be quarantined due to an employee's COVID infection," the statement said. "As things stand now, there is no sign of contagion among the players and no sign that the game against Belgium can not take place."

The Icelandic FA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

