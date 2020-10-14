Left Menu
Mumbai City FC ropes in defender Mandar Rao Dessai

ISL side Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced the signing of India defender Mandar Rao Dessai ahead of the upcoming season. "It was an easy decision for me to make with the ambitious project we have here at Mumbai City, and a chance to reunite with head coach (Sergio) Lobera in my new colours certainly helped.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:47 IST
ISL side Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced the signing of India defender Mandar Rao Dessai ahead of the upcoming season. The 28-year-old has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend for a further year.

Dessai is an experienced campaigner having featured for and captained ISL side FC Goa for the last six seasons, winning the League Shield and the Super Cup. The Goan player clocked in 100 appearances for his former side across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists.

The left-back also made his debut in the Indian senior national side in 2019 and has five caps to his name. "It was an easy decision for me to make with the ambitious project we have here at Mumbai City, and a chance to reunite with head coach (Sergio) Lobera in my new colours certainly helped. I'm looking forward to linking up with my new teammates, and I hope we have a successful year for us and for our fans back home in Mumbai," said the defender.

Head coach Sergio Lobera said Mandar's leadership skills will help the team. "A player of Mandar's calibre is going to bring in a lot to this team that we're trying to build here at Mumbai City. He has the traits of a leader amongst many other qualities, which will certainly help us," said Lobera.

"We are very happy to have him here at Mumbai City and we’re confident that he can be a vital figure for us, both on and off the pitch," the head coach signed off..

