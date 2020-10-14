Denmark Open: Srikanth dominates Penty to advance to second round
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the next round of the Denmark Open after defeating England's Toby Penty here on Wednesday.ANI | Odense | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:07 IST
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the next round of the Denmark Open after defeating England's Toby Penty here on Wednesday. Srikanth outclassed Penty 21-12 21-18 in just 36 minutes. The 27-year-old won the Denmark Open three years back will face either fellow Indian Subhankar Dey or Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in the next round.
On Tuesday, 19-year-old Indian Lakshya Sen reached the second round of the tournament with a straight-game win over Christo Popov. Later in the day, India's Ajay Jayaram will take on world number three Anders Antonsen while Subhankar Dey will compete against Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in their respective first-round encounters. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Indian Railways rolls out user depot module across Western Railway
Indian-American businessman joins race for Republican nomination for Virginia lieutenant governor
Three Indian’s Launch Faceless Chat the World’s First App That Turns Facebook or WhatsApp Into an Anonymous Social Network
Indian rape victim dies weeks after assault triggering protests
Stockal to Offer Global X's Thematic ETF Model Portfolios to Empower Indian Investors