Denmark Open: Srikanth dominates Penty to advance to second round

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the next round of the Denmark Open after defeating England's Toby Penty here on Wednesday. Srikanth outclassed Penty 21-12 21-18 in just 36 minutes. The 27-year-old won the Denmark Open three years back will face either fellow Indian Subhankar Dey or Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in the next round.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Indian Lakshya Sen reached the second round of the tournament with a straight-game win over Christo Popov. Later in the day, India's Ajay Jayaram will take on world number three Anders Antonsen while Subhankar Dey will compete against Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in their respective first-round encounters. (ANI)