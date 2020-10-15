Soccer-German second tier game postponed with Osnabrueck players in quarantine

Germany's second division game between hosts VfL Osnabrueck and Darmstadt planned for Sunday has been postponed due to the majority of players from the home team having to go into quarantine, the German Football League (DFL) said on Thursday. Osnabrueck had recorded two positive COVID-19 tests among players and most of them were ordered to remain at home and isolated, the DFL said.

"A postponement request was approved by the DFL on Thursday... after the bulk of the senior team had to go into home quarantine," it said. The game will now be played on Oct. 28. It is the second game in the second division to be postponed since the start of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.