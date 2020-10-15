Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Towering Courtois proving Madrid's unlikely talisman

Their injury problems mean Nacho Fernandez is set for another start and will come up against his younger brother Alex, who scored 13 goals in Cadiz's promotion campaign last season. Elsewhere, Barcelona visit Getafe, with coach Ronald Koeman facing a dilemma of whether to start Lionel Messi so soon after playing in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on Tuesday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:49 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Towering Courtois proving Madrid's unlikely talisman

Real Madrid have relied on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to get them out of trouble this season and they will be able to lean on him again in Saturday's La Liga game against Cadiz after he overcame a small injury scare. Courtois has been Madrid's stand-out performer in their unbeaten start to the season, making 13 saves in four games to help the champions take an early lead in the standings despite some thoroughly unconvincing team displays.

The Belgian's current status as Madrid's talisman would have been hard to fathom at the end of a nightmarish first season at the club since switching from Chelsea. He conceded 36 goals in 27 games and spent chunks of their miserable 2018/19 campaign sitting on the bench. He was also dropped in favour of Keylor Navas when Zinedine Zidane returned as coach in March 2019.

"I always knew what I had in me and what I could do," Courtois told radio station Cadena Ser on Thursday. "It is easy for people to cause debates by engaging in destructive criticism but I have always worked hard and focused on constructive criticism with people close to me."

He remained a target for detractors early in the last campaign, letting in nine goals in the first five matches including a 3-0 defeat to Paris St Germain, but soon proved instrumental as the campaign progressed. He was pivotal to Madrid's surge to the title after the coronavirus stoppage, becoming the club's first goalkeeper to win the award for conceding the least number of goals in a season since Iker Casillas in 2008.

Courtois, who is affectionately known as 'The Giraffe' due to his two-metre frame, has continued to thrive this season, producing some world-beating saves in narrow wins over Real Valladolid and Levante. There was understandable disquiet among Madrid fans when he returned early from international duty with Belgium with a hip injury. However, he has been declared fit for a hectic week starting with Cadiz before a Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk and the 'Clasico' away to Barcelona the following Saturday.

Courtois' fitness is a welcome boost for Madrid, who are depleted in defence as they are missing rightbacks Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola plus centreback Eder Militao, while forward Eden Hazard is still sidelined with a muscle problem. Their injury problems mean Nacho Fernandez is set for another start and will come up against his younger brother Alex, who scored 13 goals in Cadiz's promotion campaign last season.

Elsewhere, Barcelona visit Getafe, with coach Ronald Koeman facing a dilemma of whether to start Lionel Messi so soon after playing in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on Tuesday. Atletico Madrid visit Celta Vigo, searching for a response from their attackers after drawing their last two matches with Huesca and Villarreal 0-0.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Gopal Rai urges EPCA, CPCB to shut 11 coal-fired power plants near Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday urged the Central Pollution Control Board and a Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority to shut the 11 coal-fired power plants operating within 300 kilometres of Delhi within a wee...

FACTBOX-The road to Europe's new climate change target

European Union leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday for their first talks on a new emissions-cutting target for 2030, requiring every sector to become greener, faster.The two-day summit is not expected to yield a deal on the goal, according...

Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earnings

Pop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live performances has slumped during the coronavirus pandemic, are recording their hits for a new pay-per-view series being streamed online...

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper guitars to be auctioned for Nashville COVID-19 relief

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper and Keith Urban have donated guitars to a celebrity country music auction to raise funds for everyday workers in the industry whose livelihoods have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Swifts signed bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020