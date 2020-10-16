Left Menu
Lower-division clubs reject Premier League bailout

“And while EFL clubs are appreciative that a formal proposal has now been put forward, the conditional offer of 50 million pounds falls some way short of this.” The Premier League remains open to providing help to clubs.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 09:23 IST
Lower-division clubs reject Premier League bailout

The rifts in English soccer grew when lower-league clubs rejected a proposed rescue package of 50 million pounds ($65 million) from the Premier League as they seek more cash without conditions. A package of loans and grants was offered to clubs in tiers three and four, which are struggling without matchday income due to coronavirus.

The money is on top of 27.2 million pounds already advanced in solidarity payments, but the English Football League said the bailout was insufficient while insisting that clubs in the second-tier Championship should not be omitted from a deal. The EFL stressed the need for unity across the three divisions it runs below the Premier League.

The Premier League remains open to providing help to clubs. "The EFL is keen to continue discussions with the Premier League," the EFL said, "to reach an agreeable solution that will address the short-term financial needs of all of our clubs and allow us the ability to consider the longer-term economic issues in parallel that specifically look to achieve a more sustainable EFL for the future."

