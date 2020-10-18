Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zverev beats Auger-Aliassime in Cologne to end title wait

Alexander Zverev ended his 17-month wait for a title by drawing on the pain of his U.S. Open final defeat to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 and win the Cologne Indoors on Sunday. Zverev's previous title was at the clay-court Geneva Open in May 2019 and he is now 12-8 in career finals. Zverev broke Auger-Aliassime's serve in the first game of the match to establish early control.

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 18-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 19:40 IST
Zverev beats Auger-Aliassime in Cologne to end title wait
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Alexander Zverev ended his 17-month wait for a title by drawing on the pain of his U.S. Open final defeat to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 and win the Cologne Indoors on Sunday. Zverev has had a breakthrough year in Grand Slam tournaments with his first semifinal at the Australian Open in January and first final at the U.S. Open last month, when he lost to Dominic Thiem. Zverev has said he thinks almost constantly about that final, and he credited it with raising his game in Cologne.

"I had a very tough final in New York and, the next final I played here, I wanted to come out and play my best tennis," he said. The German hadn't played the final of any regular ATP Tour events in 2020 until Sunday. Zverev's previous title was at the clay-court Geneva Open in May 2019 and he is now 12-8 in career finals.

Zverev broke Auger-Aliassime's serve in the first game of the match to establish early control. Zverev broke in the second at 3-2 and saved two break points in his next service game to hold off a fightback from the Canadian. Auger-Aliassime is still waiting for his first career title after losing six finals in two seasons, all of them in straight sets. All three of the finals that the 20-year-old Canadian has played this year have been on indoor hard courts.

Zverev said he and Auger-Aliassime had bonded while practicing together in Monaco during the coronavirus pandemic, and he predicted a bright future for the Canadian. "You're going to be lifting a winner's trophy very, very soon," Zverev said. The Cologne Indoors is the first of two new back-to-back tournaments the city is hosting after the ATP calendar was modified due to the pandemic.

The second Cologne tournament was already holding qualification matches before Sunday's final in the first tournament took place. It will feature Zverev, former top-ranked player Andy Murray and U.S. Open quarterfinalist Denis Shapovalov.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard: KKR vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings Jonny Bairstow c Russell b Chakravarthy 36 Kane Williamson c Rana b Ferguson 29 Priyam Garg b Ferguson 4 David Warner not out 47 Manish Pandey b Ferguson 6 Vijay Shankar c Gill b Cummins 7 Abdul Samad c Gill b Ma...

Special Relief Commissioner issues advisory to collectors in view of IMD warning in Odisha

Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha on Sunday issued an advisory to all collectors in view of the Indian Meteorological Department IMD forecast of the formation of low-pressure area over east-central Bay of Bengal. IMD has predicted that th...

French virus curfew produces eerie quiet on streets of Paris

The streets of Paris and eight other French cities were deserted on Saturday night on the first day of the government-imposed 9 p.m. curfew that is scheduled to last for at least four weeks. The measure was announced by French President Emm...

US, Israeli envoys fly to Bahrain to advance nascent ties

A joint American-Israeli delegation headed Sunday for Bahrain, where officials will be signing a number of bilateral agreements following an announcement last month to normalize relations. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Israeli Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020