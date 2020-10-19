Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tottenham collapses on Bale's return to draw 3-3 vs West Ham

Cruising 3-0 when Bale came off the bench in the 72nd minute against West Ham, Tottenham incredibly collapsed in a game it had been in control of to draw 3-3 in the Premier League on Sunday. It was with almost the last kick of the game that Manuel Lanzini blasted a shot from distance into the roof of the net to snatch a point that seemed extremely unlikely when Son Heung-min scored in the first minute and Harry Kane netted twice by the 16th minute.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-10-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 09:27 IST
Tottenham collapses on Bale's return to draw 3-3 vs West Ham

Tottenham was transformed by Gareth Bale's homecoming, just not in the way that Jose Mourinho had imagined. Cruising 3-0 when Bale came off the bench in the 72nd minute against West Ham, Tottenham incredibly collapsed in a game it had been in control of to draw 3-3 in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was with almost the last kick of the game that Manuel Lanzini blasted a shot from distance into the roof of the net to snatch a point that seemed extremely unlikely when Son Heung-min scored in the first minute and Harry Kane netted twice by the 16th minute. “It's difficult to believe — we lost two points, threw them away," Mourinho said.

Agonizingly for Bale, after Fabián Balbuena's header in the 82nd and Davinson Sánchez's own-goal three minutes later, the on-loan forward from Real Madrid had a golden chance to score Tottenham's fourth. Released by Kane, Bale sent Angelo Ogbonna sliding to the turf as he drilled into the penalty area but managed to drag a shot wide.

“It's a pity he couldn't score the fourth goal that could kill the game,” Mourinho said. “The decision not to start him I think was a good decision, a decision to show that he doesn't have a beautiful chair waiting for him in the team and he sits there the first time he can. It was a message to the team that in this team everybody has to fight for positions." Rather than any joy for Bale on his return to Tottenham after seven years, it was a player brought on even later than the Welshman who ended up celebrating. It seemed unimaginable in the first half that the game would end with Lanzini ripping off his shirt and the visiting players piling on top of each other with West Ham manager David Moyes charging onto the pitch deliriously. “For some reason they didn't push on in the second half, try to kill off the game,” West Ham midfielder Declan Rice said. “Once we got one we had to believe we could come back to draw or win." It was the second straight league game at home where Tottenham had thrown away a winning position after being held 1-1 by Newcastle three weeks ago after conceding a penalty. But that was followed by a League Cup win over Chelsea, a 7-2 rout of Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League and 6-1 dismantling of Manchester United before the international break.

Spurs were as ruthless as they were at Old Trafford, initially, in this London derby. Just 48 seconds had elapsed when Kane released Son to curl in the opener. The pair combined for an eighth time this season before Kane nutmegged Rice and struck low into the net. It was Sergio Reguilón's cross that Kane headed in for the third.

The game was under control until Mourinho disrupted it with a trio of changes, including Bale's arrival. Never before has a team had a 3-0 lead after 82 minutes in the Premier League and surrendered it. “My guys were not strong enough to cope with it psychologically,” Mourinho said. “The last few seconds, we lost two points.” Tottenham has eight points from five games to sit in sixth place as it chases a return to the Champions League with a top-four finish. West Ham is a point further back. (AP0 APA APA

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian socialist candidate set to win election outright, rapid count shows

Bolivias socialist candidate Luis Arce is set to win the countrys presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial rapid count of the vote indicated, which would usher the leftwing party of Evo Morales back into power.The...

Kenya: Over 2000 Nairobian have been tested for COVID-19 in second phase

More than 2,000 people from Nairobi, Kenya have been tested for COVID-19 in the second phase of free voluntary mass testing launched by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services NMS, according to a news report by Nation.On the first day of the exer...

COVID-19: ‘Little or no’ benefit from trials of anti-virals, says WHO

The Solidarity Therapeutics Trial, overseen by the World Health Organization WHO, shows that medications Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavirritonavir and interferon, repurposed to treat new coronavirus infections, appeared to have lit...

Australia to set up Pacific Islands security centre in Vanuatu

A centre focusing on the security concerns of Pacific island nations will start work in Vanuatu next year, Australia said on Monday, hosting analysts and sharing information on issues from maritime risks to human trafficking and disinformat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020