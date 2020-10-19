Malawi commissions project artificial turf to host Africa Hockey Club Championship

With a plan to host Africa Hockey Club Championship, Malawi's Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama has commissioned the multi-million new hockey stadium project artificial turf on October 18, according to a news report by Nayasa Times.

Msungama has said this during the official inauguration of the hockey stadium located at Kamuzu stadium upper ground in Blantyre. The launch comes four years down the line after the project was awarded to the country.

Msungama said the process of laying turf will help improve the standards of the sport in the country.

"As a government, we are very delighted to have this pitch operational here in Blantyre. Government is very committed to supporting all sports activities in the country.

"The coming in of this pitch will improve the standards of hockey in Malawi, the good example is that Malawi next year will host African clubs competition this is a quite good development, " he said.

Ulemu Msungama further promised to push for funding allocation in the mid-year budget review to complete the construction of dressing rooms at the stadium.

The government facilitated the acquisition of the land where the stadium is situated and ensured a duty-waver on the shipping of the turf and floodlights.

"With the competition ahead of us there is a need for funding to complete some of the works remaining here. My ministry will do what it takes to source more money so that this stadium should have all the requirements," he added.