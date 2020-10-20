Left Menu
Development News Edition

Struggling CSK to bring in more youngsters; Dhoni says they have lacked spark

We could not get momentum." Asked about not bowling a spinner after 12 overs, Fleming said, "It's more of a question for MS, to be fair." "They are trying out.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 11:48 IST
Struggling CSK to bring in more youngsters; Dhoni says they have lacked spark

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni say that the bottom-placed team will ring in the changes in its upcoming IPL matches by trying out youngsters even though the Indian is yet to notice the requisite "spark" in them. With just three wins from 10 matches so far, CSK now have only mathematical chances of making the play-offs. They next take on defending champions on October 23.

"I think it's fair that we will be turning that over," Fleming said after the seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals when asked if there will be a shift from the team's policy of sticking to a squad. The three-time winners' poor run this season has put a question-mark on the approach and Dhoni, trying to justify it, said that the younger lot has not done enough to force a change, until now. "You don't want to chop and change. Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. Also the youngsters, we didn't see the spark to push the guys," Dhoni said at the presentation ceremony on Monday.

"But what this result has done is give those youngsters a chance in the rest of the tournament. Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure," he added. Fleming said the current slump should not be a bolt from the blue for the side, which has an average age of over 30. "We have been really consistent over the years with our selection. It is fare to say that looking at the table now, this team has run out of a bit of juice. But if you look at the three year cycle we won the first year, lost the last one last year," Fleming explained.

"We always thought the third year was an ageing group and would be difficult and Dubai has chanced us with a whole new set of requirements. "We have some players that we will look at...," the former New Zealand captain added. Fleming said the slow conditions and some superb bowling by Royals spinners did not let his side settle into a rhythm.

"When in slow conditions you are exposed to spinners, it is difficult to get the innings underway. We lost wickets throughout. The consolidation period became longer. We could not get momentum." Asked about not bowling a spinner after 12 overs, Fleming said, "It's more of a question for MS, to be fair." "They are trying out. Even in Sharjah, it felt that it goes easier towards the evening. They (Smith and Buttler) played the spinners out of the game with their partnership, Buttler batted exceptionally." PTI AT AH APA PM PM.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign succeeds with 65 per cent reduction in malaria cases

Raipur Chattisgarh India, October 20 ANINewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 per cent in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared...

China shares claw higher as economic recovery quickens

China shares ended higher on Tuesday in a relatively tepid session, as optimism over recovering consumption lifted the benchmark index, though data showed a slowdown in new home price growth in the worlds second-largest economy. At the clo...

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance 'ex post facto', NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage.

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance ex post facto, NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage....

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign Succeeds with 65% Reduction in Malaria Cases

Raipur, Chattisgarh, India NewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared to September-2019 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020