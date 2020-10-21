Left Menu
Development News Edition

Playing in 2nd Division League one of my best career decisions, says Adil Khan

Indian football team defender Adil Khan has revealed how his decision of playing in the Second Division League helped him to return to the national team.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:03 IST
Playing in 2nd Division League one of my best career decisions, says Adil Khan
Indian football team defender Adil Khan (Photo/ AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian football team defender Adil Khan has revealed how his decision of playing in the Second Division League helped him to return to the national team. It was in 2012 against Azerbaijan that Adil Khan made his senior international debut but due to a spate of injuries, his hopes of returning to the national team appeared to be up in flames.

However, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the 32-year-old made an awe-inspiring come back to the Blue Tigers in 2019, with its foundation being laid in the Second Division League, where he played for Lonestar Kashmir in 2016. "Playing in the 2nd Division was one of the best decisions I have ever taken in my career. I was playing regularly and getting game time under my belt. It helped me immensely to regain my confidence and then I came back to Goa to play for Dempo and then got the call to the I-League with Churchill Brothers," Adil recalled in a candid chat with AIFF TV.

"It went step-by-step in a proper way. Playing football is something I love to do and I could never give up on it. Maybe it was my destiny or a result of hard work - I don't know," he added. The versatile defender revealed that despite his critical injury, he was 'hopeful' of coming back to the national team fold.

"I didn't lose my hopes of playing in the national team for sure. I knew if I play a few good seasons in domestic football, I will get the opportunity to perform in the national team. I want to convey my thanks to Salgaocar, who allowed me to train for one month and helped me regain my confidence. Then, I realized that I still have a lot of football inside me and I wanted to explore and go step-by-step," he said. After continuous impressive performances for his club, Adil finally made his way back into the senior national team under head coach Igor Stimac at the King's Cup 2019 in Thailand, where he featured in a 1-0 win over the hosts - providing the assist for the winning goal and producing a supreme defensive performance, keeping the clean sheet intact.

"I never thought I will make a comeback to the national team after so many years. It certainly ranks as one of the best moments of my career. Sometimes, I get emotional just thinking about all of it and the whole journey," he said. Another key aspect of Adil's game has been his versatility, with him making the shift to centre-back after beginning his professional career as a centre-midfielder. He stated that his youth days prepared him to play in multiple positions and now, his 'experience' helps him contribute well to his team's defence.

"During my academy days, my coach made me play different positions - I started as a striker, and then played right-half, left-half, centre-midfielder and defender. As a junior, I was not a regular starter and was called upon to fill the spot if any senior player was injured or suspended. My coaches believed in me and pushed me to play different positions, and were there for me if I made mistakes. "They always stressed on the importance of doing the right things and soon, it became easier year-by-year. When I signed my first professional contract, I played different positions. Hence, it has not been difficult to change positions. Right now, I like to play as a centre-back as my experience in that position helps and I can save my energy and use it more to help my team defend," he explained.

Adil's journey has been nothing short of inspirational and he stated that being able to inspire the younger generation is one of his 'greatest achievements'. "I am happy that so many young players are inspired by me and that is one of the greatest achievements for me. I have not won anything yet in terms of trophies or awards, and I am looking forward to doing so. It's great to see people's comments and messages, and I would like to thank everyone for their support," he stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian law enforcement examine Vatican money trail

A range of Australian law enforcement and corruption agencies are examining a reported transfer of money from the Vatican that Italian media have speculated might be linked to the overturned convictions of Cardinal George Pell for child sex...

Ericsson earnings boosted by 5G network rollouts

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has reported upbeat third quarter earnings, helped mainly by the rollout of 5G wireless networks in China and a strong US market. The Stockholm-based company said on Wednesday that net profit for the...

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb

Irans health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,616 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, the highest daily number since February, bringing the national tally to 545,286 in the Middle Easts hardest-hit country.Ministry spokeswoman ...

FACTBOX-UK in COVID-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

The entire 67 million population of the United Kingdom is living under some sort of COVID-19 restrictions, though the severity of the rules varies. Following are details on the measures in place in different parts of the UKENGLAND - Entire ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020