Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney, Canberra to host white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia

Sydney and Canberra will host the white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia as Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government reaches an agreement.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:01 IST
Sydney, Canberra to host white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia
India skipper Virat Kohli. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Sydney and Canberra will host the white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia as Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government reaches an agreement. According to ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government have knitted together a deal for Indian and Australian players returning from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to quarantine in Sydney and also being granted access to nearby training facilities.

NSW government gave its approval, confirming quarantine protocols, but it still requires final sign-off from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ESPN Cricinfo reported. Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to the first and second ODIs, slated to take place on November 27 and 29. The teams will then move to Canberra's Manuka Oval for the third ODI and first T20I, to be played on December 1 and December 4.

For the final two T20Is, India and Australia will return to Sydney. The pink-ball Test is scheduled to be held at Adelaide Oval between December 17-21. Melbourne will be the venue for Boxing Day, to be played between December 26-30, but Adelaide has also been kept as the backup option for the Boxing Day Test. Adelaide will host the Boxing Day Test if the coronavirus pandemic poses any hindrance for the match from taking place at MCG.

Sydney and Brisbane will then host the following Tests, slated to take place from January 7-11 and January 15-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France name same side that beat England for Wales friendly

France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named a formidable team for Saturdays friendly with Wales in Paris, with the starting side unchanged from their Six Nations opener against England earlier this year.France produced a stunning performa...

U.S. Senate panel poised to advance Trump Supreme Court pick as Democrats boycott

The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Thursday on President Donald Trumps nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime U.S. Supreme Court post, with Democrats boycotting the proceedings after fiercely opposing her...

Google's antitrust legal woes far from over if Biden wins

The U.S. Justice Departments nascent antitrust case against Google will get the attention it needs to succeed if Democrat Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency next month, antitrust experts said.William Kovacic, an antitrust professor at Georg...

Bihar deputy CM tests positive for COVID-19

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, while also asserting that his parameters were fine and he was looking forward to hitting the campaign trai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020