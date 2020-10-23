Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hazard a special talent but time slipping away: Laudrup

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is the kind of special talent football needs but he may struggle to recapture his best form as injury continues to rob him of time on the pitch, Danish great Michael Laudrup has said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 09:23 IST
Soccer-Hazard a special talent but time slipping away: Laudrup

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is the kind of special talent football needs but he may struggle to recapture his best form as injury continues to rob him of time on the pitch, Danish great Michael Laudrup has said. Hazard joined Real from Chelsea last year for a fee of 100 million euros ($118 million) but his impact in Spain has been minimal due to two ankle injuries.

The Belgian made only 14 league starts last season, scoring one goal, and the 29-year-old is yet to play in the current campaign due to a muscle injury. "Every time you think he's back he plays a few games and then he's out again ... it's so sad to see a great player like him and the weeks and months are just disappearing for him," Laudrup, who played for Real from 1994-1996, told the BBC.

"I don't understand what's wrong, he had some injuries at Chelsea but never this much ... I hope he'll come back but the problem is as you get older it's tougher to come back at the level you were before. "I've watched him so many times with Chelsea and Belgium and really enjoy him because I think we lack these kinds of players in football nowadays, players who take the ball and players who go one-on-one or one-on-two.

"We need them, otherwise we just play the ball around and who is going to do the special things?" Real visit Barcelona in the season's first Clasico on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8475 euros)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xi says China will not let security, sovereignty interests be undermined

President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will never allow its sovereignty, security and development interests to be undermined, and that the Chinese people are not to be trifled with.Any act of unilateralism, monopolism and bullying w...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hold tight ranges as U.S. election caution sets in

Global stocks barely budged on Friday as investors tightened positions with less than two weeks to go before the U.S. presidential election and awaited a breakthrough in stimulus talks in Washington.The final debate between U.S. President D...

ADB donates machines for COVID-19 testing of AFP personnel in Metro Manila

The Asian Development Bank ADB has donated two coronavirus disease COVID-19 testing machines that can each test nearly 100 people per hour to the Armed Forces of the Philippines AFP to support the countrys response to the COVID-19 pandemic....

Kenya records highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on October 22 has said that Kenya has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, according to a news report by Nation.A total of 1,068 people tested positive from 7,556 samples,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020