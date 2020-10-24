Left Menu
Rana and Narine take KKR to 194/6

Nitish Rana (81 off 53) top-scored for KKR and shared 115 runs for the fourth wicket with Sunil Narine (64 off 32) to take their side past 190-run mark. Anrich Nortje (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 194 for 6 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 81, Sunil Narine 64; Anrich Nortje 2/27).

Updated: 24-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:24 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders scored a challenging 194 for six against Delhi Capitals after being sent into bat in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Nitish Rana (81 off 53) top-scored for KKR and shared 115 runs for the fourth wicket with Sunil Narine (64 off 32) to take their side past 190-run mark.

Anrich Nortje (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 194 for 6 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 81, Sunil Narine 64; Anrich Nortje 2/27).

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

