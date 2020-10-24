Left Menu
Priority is to be consistent for the national side, says midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad

Indian men's hockey team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad has said that his priority is to become a consistent performer for the national side.

Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian men's hockey team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad has said that his priority is to become a consistent performer for the national side. The midfielder has experienced a lot of success in his short career so far. The 20-year-old was part of the gold medal-winning team at the FIH Men's Hockey Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 and also played a key part in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in November last year.

"It has definitely been a dream start for me and winning the FIH Rising Star of the Year award 2019 was also a huge boost for me. However, I will only be satisfied with my performance if I can be consistent for the Indian team over a long period of time. That is the biggest priority for me. I am very happy about contributing to the team's victories in big tournaments such as the FIH Men's Hockey Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 and the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019, however, I want to contribute to the team's success in much bigger competitions as well," said the midfielder. Prasad also added that he still has to improve on many aspects of his game and he has been speaking to captain Manpreet Singh about getting better everyday.

"This is just the beginning of my career and I have to improve on many aspects of my game. I am very grateful to have brilliant seniors who are always there to guide me. I am very lucky to be playing alongside my idol Manpreet Singh. I have been talking to him and he always gives me the confidence to perform on the big stage. It's great to have a federation like Hockey India as well, who is always there to support us in every way possible. We wouldn't be the players we are without the undying support of Hockey India," said the 20-year-old. While speaking about his biggest goal in his career, Prasad had no hesitation in saying that he wants to contribute to India winning an Olympic medal next year.

"Olympics is the pinnacle of our sport and contributing to India winning an Olympic Medal is my biggest dream. We certainly have a great team who is confident of making history in Tokyo and I am really looking forward to competing against the best teams at the quadrennial event. If we play to our full potential, we will certainly come back with a Medal from Tokyo next year," said Prasad. (ANI)

