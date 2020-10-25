Virat Kohli extends warm wishes to fans on Dussehra

Left Menu
India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday extended his warm wishes to his fans on the occasion of Dussehra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 13:22 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday extended his warm wishes to his fans on the occasion of Dussehra. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. #HappyDussehra."

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished his fans while saying that "goodness will always triumph over evil". "Dussehra reminds us that even if the journey is long & hard, goodness will always triumph over evil. May we emerge victorious over the negative elements within and also around us. #HapppyDussehra!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Former cricketers Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag also extended warm greetings to their fans on social media. "Wish you all a very happy Dussera. May the goodness always wins over the bad, not just around us but inside us too. May the festivities bring you all prosperity & lots of happiness. #HappyDussehra #happydussehra2020," Raina tweeted.

Sehwag wrote: "May Prabhu Shri Ram bless you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. May truth, love, and goodness prevail. Ayodhyapati Shri Ram Ji Lalla ki Jai. #HappyDussehra." The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. (ANI)

