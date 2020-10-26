Left Menu
Ronaldinho tests positive for coronavirus

Former Brazil footballer Ronaldinho on Sunday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:02 IST
Former Brazil player Ronaldinho. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Brazil footballer Ronaldinho on Sunday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Ronaldinho, who is self-isolating in Belo Horizonte, said he is fine and asymptomatic.

"I've been here in BH since yesterday, I came to participate in an event. I took the test and tested positive for Covid. I'm fine, asymptomatic, but we'll have to leave the event for later. Soon we will be there together. Big hug," Goal.com quoted Ronaldinho as saying in an Instagram story. In August, Ronaldinho was released and set free to return home to Brazil after five months of living under house arrest in Paraguay.

Ronaldinho, along with his brother Roberto Assis, was arrested in Paraguay in early March after using false passports to enter the country. However, both were released from prison next month after lawyers posted a $1.6 million (£1.3m) bail on their behalf and they were placed under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion to await trial, Goal.com had reported. Both had pleaded guilty to entering the country with fake passports as part of the agreement. (ANI)

